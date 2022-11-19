The 2036 Olympics in a ghost town facing the threat of Qatar

The bone Olympic Games, and competitions of the same nature, have become in recent years a port where the ships of the strangest, most innovative and futuristic projects come to dock. In many cases crazy ideas that are supported by large economic investments and tourism and urban expansion programs.

the last Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gamesheld in 2021 due to the effects of the pandemic, will be replaced in less than two years by those of leave in 2024. And after, the THIS It has already chosen the locations of the next two editions. Los Angeles come back strong in 2028 and Brisbane be the exotic option of Australia by 2032.

Asia, Europe, America, Oceane and… 2036 will come and the IOC will have to choose where it goes. Many voices are already pointing to a return to Asia. Specifically to a country hosting its first Olympic Games. For the moment, the cities that have presented their intention to host the next Olympic Games areLondon, Istanbul, Budapest, Vladivostok there Wuhan.

With all of them, there is also the great project of Qatar, which wants to pass the Football World Cup why Doha achieve the Olympic Games in the year 2036. And this week a new initiative was also presented, that of Indonesia. The Asian country surprised everyone by announcing its project hand in hand with the International Olympic Committee. But most shockingly of all, they want to bring the biggest sporting event on the planet to a city that doesn’t exist:Archipelago.

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia

European press

The Indonesian project

Joko WidodoPresident of Indonesia, took advantage of the last meeting of the G20 on the island of bali to present to the world its great politico-sporting challenge. It is a magnanimous project to try to obtain the organization of the Olympic Games in the year 2036. An announcement which caused a great stir since during the conference during which the program was made public, there also had Thomas BachPresident of the IOC.

This fact was interpreted as resounding support for a candidacy that is still in its initial phase, since it is to be carried out in Nusantara, an urban project in the country that will not see the light of day until 2024, since it is a city that does not exist: “I conveyed Indonesia’s preparations to host the 2036 Olympics in the capital Nusantara.”

Indonesia had been contemplating the idea of ​​hosting the Olympics for some time, or at least trying to do so. For this reason, the first name that was written down was that of She fought herself, its capital. However, the political line traced by Widodo and all his team goes in the direction of the consecration of Nusantara as a great national city. Jakarta will not lose all of its peak, but it will lose a lot of it. Therefore, it was acceptable to transfer this magnanimous project to a new location.

The problem with Nusantara is that it doesn’t exist yet. Executive Widodo’s plans are to advance construction in the year 2024 in two districts in the eastern part of the island of Borneo. This is where the new administrative capital of the country will be established. This idea is fully supported by the Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports, Zainuddin Amali. Together, they want to fight for this important challenge and convince the IOC that their project is ideal to send a new message of growth and expansion in the world.

Indonesia already had in mind to tackle this challenge for the year 2032, however, the fact of not arriving on time with the works pushed Brisbane to move ahead of them. At that moment, they decided it was better to wait for the next opportunity to attack him with the greatest energy. “Our intention to submit the bid is very serious,” Widodo said.

For its part, the IOC has been dazzled by Indonesia’s plans for growth and in which they want to embrace the sport in a meaningful way: “The projectThis fits perfectly with the IOC’s philosophy for the future of the Olympic Games. Moreover, Indonesia is a great example of harmony and diversity, of coexistence between different cultures and religions.”

It is expected that in 2023 the first advances can be made on the land of the new Nusantara and that in August 2024 a first inauguration can be carried out. The project will cost 45 billion with the aim of accelerating as much as possible the updating of this magnanimous program with which it is planned to createa strategy to reduce inequalities in development between Java and other islands of the Indonesian archipelago.

To this dizzying investment, we must also add the amount that the country’s government decides to invest in shaping the Olympic project. However, Nusantara is destined to emerge as an eminently sporting city that enters the wheel of the great capitals and cities of the world accustomed to hosting top-level events and championships.

Aerial view of Nusantara, the city that Indonesia wants to build in Borneo



an asian war

The International Olympic Committee has a difficult task ahead of it. The fight to organize the 2036 Olympic Games is going to be fierce. Europe and America start with little chance of success, but there are cities like Istanbul who are convinced that their program will be chosen. At least the city that has the support of the president Erdogan and sound alcaldeEkrem mamolu It has a significant cultural mix, still being a continuous bridge between Europe and Asia.

However, everything indicates that it will be a great Asian war in which Indonesia now wants to enter with the Nusantara project. However, this will not be the only big winning asset, since there is also the Qatar project with Doha in mind. The royal family of the State of Qatar has set its sights on the next Olympic event to be awarded to him and they want to achieve this historic victory with the help of petrodollars.

In recent years, they have already managed to fully enter sports such as athletics, Formula 1, MotoGP or tennis. Two of his latest conquests, recently made concrete, have been the world of paddle tennis with the creation of the circuit of First tourled by Qatar Sports Investments under the face of Nasser Al-Khelaifiand the Football World Cupwhose organization was entrusted by the Fifa in 2010, but it was as the date got closer that he became the protagonist, especially for negative reasons.

If Qatar manages to emerge from this challenge with grace and with positive connotations, it will receive a very important boost when it comes to facing new projects such as those of the Olympic Games in the year 2036. Qatar wants to win the war against its geographical rivals and gain this recognition in advance. United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and especially, Saudi Arabia.

Opposite, Indonesia, although it remains to be seen whether the IOC would really dare to concede to a city that such an important project does not exist. To support this theory, it is precisely the great rival of Qatar, Saudi Arabia. your project Tripledesert-facing ski resort in the ghost town of Neom, managed to win the 2030 Asian Winter Games.

For this reason, Nusantara wants to become the new Neom and find his particular Trojena to win the big war against Qatar and Doha, who do not see rivals among the rest of the candidates, but have activated all the alerts when they see the support that she showed the IOC to Indonesia and its futuristic plan.

