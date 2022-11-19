A collective dream of violence





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s compulsive repetition of the slogan We will come in the night, as a threat to Greece, has become quite antiquated. And predictable. This follows every failure to carry out an aggressive initiative (as in another invasion of Syria), when a foreign entity (like the United States or the EU) criticizes its policies, or when it fails to impose its will to others. It seems that the Greeks serve as an ideal target. By attacking Greece, Erdogan can present himself as confronting the United States and the EU, without directly challenging them, and at the same time he can remind his audience that 100 years ago the Turks defeated the Greeks in a war. Until then, we can understand Turkey’s need to intimidate a neighbor it sees as the spoiled child of the great powers and an obstacle on its road to imperial restoration. Yet the mechanical repetition of We’ll Come in the Night resembles the ramblings of an old uncle at family gatherings who repeats the same thing over and over again: Those who don’t see him will often notice that his behavior is bizarre, while his closest family members have become accustomed to him and pay no attention to him. This is where Erdogan’s coercion becomes significant. His relatives, other Turkish political forces and officials of his government and state apparatus seem to find it natural that their president regularly threatens his neighbors with night raids. On the other hand, if the aforementioned uncle continued to threaten the neighbors with violence, he would have been severed by his family for his own (and their) safety. As Turkey’s autocratic rule settles more firmly on the foundations of Islam, nationalism and the militarization of foreign policy, opposition parties seem unable to offer an alternative vision. On the contrary, the nationalist and sectarian outbursts of some opposition parties reveal that in his own particular way, Erdogan expresses a collective mentality. At the same time, he reinforces this attitude, because those who might disagree with him are either persecuted or silent. Thus, the Greeks are Turkey’s other ideal, the reasons for some of today’s setbacks and easy prey on the path to glory. And Turkey remains trapped in a mentality in which threats and violence are deemed acceptable in politics, at home and around the world.

