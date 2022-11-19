Will say tomorrow when the long march reaches Islamabad: Imran





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan said on Friday he would announce the arrival date of the party’s long march in Rawalpindi tomorrow (Saturday) as the former prime minister addressed walk participants via video link.

After being shot in the leg in an assassination attempt, the former prime minister says he will join the party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march once it enters the garrison town of Rawalpindi .

The party leader said he would consult his doctors tomorrow, adding that he would set a date for the arrival of the long march in Islamabad accordingly.

While digging into rival party leader Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan wondered how someone like him could be allowed to decide when elections will be held and who should be the next army chief of staff.

“The person whose children are sitting in Britain,” Imran said, “how can she decide for Pakistan?”

“General Asif Nawaz’s brother wrote in his book that in 1992, when he [Nawaz] was prime minister, he tried to bribe the general with a BMW in the house of the governor of Murree,” he continued, “which was rejected.”

“Why did he do that? Imran lambasted, saying Nawaz wanted to ‘escape responsibility’ and that’s why he wanted to appoint an army chief of his liking and tried to bribe him.

“He [Nawaz] has no idea how to play with a neutral empire,” Imran said.

Imran also predicted that Nawaz will ask the army chief “first to try to get rid of me, because he [Nawaz] can’t compete with me,” then “he will try to put an end to all corruption cases against him. And finally, he will never hold an election until he is sure he will win.

Turning his attention to the ‘threatening environment’ which he said was created to ‘frighten people’, Imran revealed that a private media house owner ‘was also threatened for his life, as was Arshad Sharif’ .

“Things weren’t so bad even when the country was under martial law under Pervez Musharraf,” he exclaimed.

The PTI leader also asked during his address that “if the biggest political party can’t get justice in Pakistan, then who can? as he highlighted the difficulty he and his group were having recording an FIR about the gun attack on him.

Imran said “prosperity necessarily depends on justice” as he claimed “hard-working” Pakistanis leave the country to seek economic security because “the system is not fair”.

“Whenever I ask overseas Pakistanis why they don’t do business in Pakistan, they tell me they don’t trust the system,” he added.

Long march “referendum against the imported configuration”

Earlier, PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi said “massive public participation in the Long March is a referendum against the imported setup and in favor of true independence” as the party continued its march towards the capital.

Sounding the alarm on the deterioration of the country’s economy, the PTI leader said that “the country’s economy is on the verge of collapse”.

By contrast, he maintained that “just eight months ago, under the leadership of Imran Khan, all decimals were positive and the country was on the path to progress.”

Read PTI’s ‘steps back’ from next COAS appointment issue

Meanwhile, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, addressing a public rally in Balkasar, said the country was “really at a crossroads”.

He argued that Pakistan faced a choice between “the 75-year-old path of oppression” and “the path of dignity and freedom”.

“Your captain is waging a war for you. The captain’s team is working with him,” he added, urging supporters to join the party’s cause.

Umar later spoke at a rally at Dhalan in Chakwal where he said a ‘massive conspiracy’ was hatching to ‘weaken the country’ and claimed the country was not faced “kinetic threats alone” but a “real threat to his freedom”. .

Read more ‘No foul play’: PTI denies businessman’s claims of receiving gifts from Toshakhana

According to the schedule released by PTI, Umar’s gathering is due to rest at Chakwal today while Shah Mehmood Qureshi will reach Gujjar Khan followed by Pervez Khattak who is expected to reach Khyber today while Murad Saeed is expected to be at Buner.

As for the arrival of the PTI leader in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid, party ally and leader of the Muslim Awami League, also hinted that it “could be delayed for two to three days”.

“The talks with the IMF have been postponed, the joint session of the emergency cabinet has also been postponed. Nobody knows what will happen. The country is under the influence of speculation and rumours,” he said. he said, adding that “all decisions will be made until November 30”.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had dismissed a petition to stop the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march and remarked that it was a political problem that can be solved politically.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the PTI to submit a new application to the capital’s administration for permission to hold a rally, asking the party to ensure that the fundamental rights of citizens are not affected.

