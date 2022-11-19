Terrorist financing uses technology but demonizing technology is not a solution: PM Modi

New Delhi: New technologies are used to secure funds to finance terrorism, and the answer is not to demonize technology but to use it to track, trace and counter terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says at an event on Friday.

The Dark Net and private currencies have posed new challenges to the security apparatus, according to an official statement quoting Modi speaking at the No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counterterrorism Financing in New Delhi.

The Dark Net and private currencies have posed new challenges to the security apparatus, according to an official statement quoting Modi speaking at the No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counterterrorism Financing in New Delhi.

Emphasizing the need for physical and virtual cooperation, the Prime Minister said that the infrastructure used for cyberterrorism and online radicalization is distributed while some entities are also training terrorists with weapons from remote locations as well as online resources. Communications, travel, logistics – there are many links in the chain in different countries.”

He pointed out that state support is one of the main sources of political, ideological and financial support for terrorism. Some countries support terrorists as part of their foreign policy, he said. He also called on international organizations to be vigilant against proxy wars.

There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism. Organizations and individuals attempting to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated. There can be no ifs and buts in such cases. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert support for terrorism,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the sources of terrorist financing and said that organized crime should not be considered in isolation. These gangs often have deep ties to terrorist groups. The money earned from arms trafficking, drugs and smuggling is injected into terrorism.

These groups also help with logistics and communication. The fight against organized crime is extremely important in the fight against terrorism. Sometimes even activities such as money laundering and financial crimes are known to contribute to the financing of terrorism,” he said. Fighting it requires global collaboration, he added.

This is the third No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference, and India is hosting it for the first time.

The conference aims to advance discussions on countering the financing of terrorism held. It also intends to include discussions on the technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorist financing, and attempts to set the tone for other high-level official and political deliberations focused on counter-terrorist financing. of terrorism.

The ongoing conference, organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the supervision of the MHA, will focus on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, the use of formal and informal channels to obtain funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing.