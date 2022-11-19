Trudeau was right to confront Xi, but he did it for the wrong reasons

The Prime Minister has gone public with his serious concerns about getting out of trouble at home Get the latest John Ivison news straight to your inbox Register Photo by Gary Clement/National Post

Content of the article OTTAWA Justin Trudeau broke diplomatic protocol and Xi Jinping expressed genuine outrage at their now infamous meeting on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali.

Content of the article That was the opinion of a senior diplomat with decades of experience in these matters and, incidentally, no great love for the Chinese Communist Party.

Content of the article At these multilateral affairs, the meetings are generally acknowledged as having taken place and a mutually agreed, usually innocuous reading is published on the topics discussed. In the absence of such an agreement, the meeting is not considered to have taken place and, therefore, should not be the subject of a piecemeal briefing to the media, as has happened. in this case. Officials traveling with Trudeau are credited with telling reporters that the prime minister challenged Xi over aggressive interference in China’s election. Therefore, when Xi berated Trudeau, saying it was not appropriate for the conversation to be leaked, the diplomat suggested the anger was real.

Content of the article Maybe that’s not how democracy works. Trudeau defended his actions, saying Canada believes in free, open and frank dialogue, but that’s how the diplomatic world turns. I think it was entirely legitimate for Trudeau to raise the issue with Xi, but he went public with his serious concerns about getting out of a pickle at home, which is that he sat on evidence that China had interfered in the 2019 election for months and has nothing until revealed by Global News. Xi is said to have walked away from the meeting mumbling in Mandarin: Very naive. In context, it was exactly that. When reading about his meeting with Xi, President Joe Biden was candid in his views on US-China relations: America will compete vigorously with the People’s Republic, but this competition must not escalate into conflict and must be managed. responsibly. This franchise produced a kind of relaxation.

Content of the article Chinese president warns Trudeau’s ‘leaked’ conversation could have consequences Sabrina Maddeaux: Stop shaking liberals and stand up to the Chinese bully In contrast, Trudeau’s China policy went from initial admiration to abandonment after the prime minister was dismissed during his 2017 visit and in confusion. By necessity, the days of trying to dig a furrow independent of America or China are numbered. The government’s new Indo-Pacific strategy is due within the month and Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly signaled what we can expect in a speech earlier this month. In a world increasingly shaped by tensions, trade is not just an economic engine but a geopolitical tool, she said.

Content of the article The change in policy was not driven by conviction, but rather by the fact that the United States forced its allies to make a choice between us or them. Export controls aimed at limiting trade with China have been introduced by the Americans on critical minerals and semiconductors, considered essential to national security. Companies in the advanced computing and microchip industry will have to show that their products don’t end up in China. As trade lawyer Lawrence Herman noted in a blog post on the CD Howe website: oil. Canadian foreign policy is conditioned by the need to please Americans, balanced by the desire to appear to be establishing an independent path. As such, the government has already signed a joint action plan on critical minerals and has effectively blocked the purchase of Canadian assets by state-owned companies. Ottawa even ordered three Chinese companies to divest themselves of their investments in three junior Canadian lithium mining companies. At the same time, the US military is discussing with Canadian mining companies the possibility of financing certain critical mining projects in Canada.

Content of the article A global reconfiguration of trade is underway, where Western democracies are trying to use China’s own tactic against it in this case, adopting Chinese strategist and philosopher Sun Tzu’s advice to subjugate the enemy without a fight. Photo by Adam Scotti/Office of the Prime Minister/Handout via REUTERS. As Joly told the companies in his speech: As Canada’s chief diplomat, my job is to tell you that there are geopolitical risks associated with doing business with (China). The new strategy will also see Canada respond to partners’ call for greater commitment to do more to counter foreign interference (and) increase our military presence, she said. Domestic considerations guided foreign policy decisions. As the Deputy Prime Minister noted in her fall update, the United States has moved from a Buy American policy to a Buy North American policy on critical minerals and electric vehicles. , largely because Canada has shown itself subservient to export controls. But the Bidens Inflation Reduction Act is a massive subsidy of other emerging technologies like hydrogen, carbon capture, clean fuels; Canadian policymakers have called it a game changer and a gravitational black hole. Canada must stay on the side of the Americans and that means repudiating the Chinese. In doing so, it is one thing to offer principled and unwavering diplomatic positions. It’s quite another to try to score political points at home by needlessly nudging your opponent. Naive, very naive. [email protected] Twitter.com/IvisonJ

