India played key role in brokering G20 summit statement: White House | Latest India News

India played a vital role in brokering the G20 summit declaration, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in her latest press briefing, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that today’s era should not be one of war. Conflict between Ukraine and Russia which escalated in February this year. The two-day G20 summit – which concluded earlier this week in Bali, Indonesia – saw the presence of top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Rishi Sunak, among others. The war in Ukraine was one of the most crucial topics of discussion.

We had a successful G20 leaders’ summit, Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday (local time), adding that India and the United States were working closely on food and energy issues, among others. “We addressed the current food and energy security challenges and efforts to build a resilient global economy. Prime Minister Modi’s relationship has been key to this outcome. We look forward to supporting India’s G20 Presidency the next year,” she said.

Prime Minister Modi’s ‘no war’ message echoed in the G20 summit declaration. In a joint declaration at the end of the summit, the leaders deplored “in the strongest terms the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine” and demanded “its complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory”. “Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum for resolving security issues, we recognize that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the statement said.

At the summit, Prime Minister Modi stressed: I have repeatedly said that we must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, World War II has wreaked havoc around the world. After that, the leaders of the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn.”

Meanwhile, India holds the presidency of the G20 from December 1. In the joint statement, the G20 members also stressed, “We look forward to meeting in India in 2023, Brazil in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.”

(With ANI entries)