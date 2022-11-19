Aamir Khan, Imran Khan reunite, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others attend the engagement of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare





After dating the other for several years, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has officially got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare. On Friday evening, the whole family was seen attending their engagement ceremony in the city. The couple looked all lovely as they walked hand-in-hand. They even posed for the paparazzi posted outside the room. Besides Aamir and his family, many of their close friends were seen marking their presence.

Aamir Khan and Imran Khan make a rare appearance

Aamir Khan, who was last seen at Laal Singh Chaddha, has a new look. He was seen posing with his mother Zeenat Hussain for the media. For the special occasion, he was seen sporting a white printed kurta and dhoti. His nephew Imran Khan was also present at the ceremony. He was seen arriving with his daughter. After leaving the films, he was seen making a rare appearance at the family reunion. He looked dapper in a blue blazer.

Aamir’s ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta were also present at the ceremony. Kiran was seen with her son Azad. He wore a sky blue suit for the occasion. Kiran also posed with Nupur outside the venue. Other celebrities like Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Akshara Haasan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Sona Mohapatra, Gulshan Devaiah and others attended the ceremony.

Ira was seen wearing a red strapless dress while Nupur looked dapper in a black suit. In September this year, Nupur took a knee at an event to propose Ira. The child star shared the video and wrote, "Popeye: She said yes Ira: Hehe I said yes."

Meanwhile, Ira made her directorial debut with a play adapted from Euripedes’ Medea which starred Hazel Keech. During Laal Singh Chaddha promotions, Aamir was seen praising his filmmaking skills.

