Narendra Modi calls for imposing costs on countries that support terrorism





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that a cost must be imposed on countries that directly or indirectly support terrorism. He added that some countries support terrorism in their foreign policy while others indirectly support terrorists by blocking actions against them. State support is one of the main sources of political, ideological and financial support for terrorism, Modi said. There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism. Organizations and individuals attempting to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated. He made the remarks at the Third No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counterterrorism Financing in New Delhi. Party leader Bharatiya Janata said the international community must unite against all kinds of overt and covert support for terrorism. Addressing the No Money for Terrorism Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing. https://t.co/M7EhOCYIxS Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2022 Several reports claim that Modis’ comments were aimed at China and Pakistan. On August 10, China blocked a proposal by India and the United States to the United Nations to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, a commander of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Abdul Rauf Azhar is the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar and is accused of planning to hijack Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999. In June, Beijing suspended a proposal to sanction terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed. Such a proposal must be approved by the 15 members of the Security Council Sanctions Committee. A spokesman for China’s mission to the United Nations said Beijing needed more time to consider the case and the proposal. The hold is provided for by Committee guidelines, and there have been a number of similar holds by Committee members on listing applications, the spokesperson said. At Friday’s conference, Modi said the intensity of response to terror attacks should not vary depending on where they occur. All terror attacks deserve equal outrage and action, the prime minister said. Moreover, sometimes there are indirect arguments put forward in favor of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1037765/narendra-modi-calls-for-imposing-cost-on-countries-that-support-terrorism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos