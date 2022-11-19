Another Bid on Imran Khan’s Life Possible: Pakistan’s Chief Justice





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition to stop Khan’s protest march.

Islamabad:

There is a possibility of another assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Islamabad said today and asserted that it was the government’s responsibility to take cognizance of the imminent threat to the former prime minister.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s remarks came during the hearing of a petition by traders over road closures due to the protest organized by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The judge, citing intelligence reports submitted to the court, said there was a possibility of another attack on Khan’s life, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“It is the responsibility of the government and the state to address the issue,” he said.

Justice Farooq said the PTI should submit a new plea to the Islamabad administration to get permission for its long march, demanding a snap general election.

“If the issue is not resolved, a new petition can also be filed,” he said, adding that it was not the court’s responsibility to award a seat for the sit-in.

“It’s at the discretion of the administration if they want to allow D-Chowk or F-9 park,” he said.

“The same was also ordered by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition to stop Khan’s protest march, observing that it was a political issue and should be resolved politically.

Chief Justice Farooq said protest was the democratic right of all political and non-political parties, but respecting the rights of ordinary citizens was also important.

“Even in England people are gathering at 10 Downing Street. But they are protesting, they are not blocking the streets,” he said.

“When the Supreme Court said they couldn’t stop the long march, you blocked GT Road and other highways,” Justice Farooq told the PTI lawyer, calling on the party to “show of responsibility”.

The hearing was adjourned to November 22.

Khan, 70, survived a gun attack on his convoy as he staged a protest march in the eastern town of Wazirabad on November 3. The attack took place as Khan led the march, which was to end in the capital Islamabad.

The march started on October 28 from Lahore and is heading towards Islamabad.

The PTI announced its intention to hold a landmark energy fair in the capital and also requested permission, but the government did not grant it.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament, is seeking to hold a new general election.

However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opposes holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November. Khan announced that he would join the long march in Rawalpindi.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video of the Day

Launch of India’s first privately built rocket, Vikram-S

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/another-bid-on-imran-khans-life-possible-pakistan-chief-justice-3532651 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos