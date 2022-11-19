Politics
Analysis: Is Turkey ready for a new military operation in Syria? | News from the war in Syria
Istanbul, Turkey We can come suddenly one night.
It’s a phrase that has served as a rallying cry for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for several years, especially since he launched three military campaigns in northern Syria in the aftermath of a failed coup attempt. in 2016.
Last June, Erdogan said that a new Turkish military operation was planned, which would target areas on the Syrian-Turkish border, such as Kobane (Ayn al-Arab), Tal Rifaat and Manbij, controlled by the Syrian Democratic Party led by by the Kurds. (SDF), which Turkey considers to be an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
However, although the operation seemed imminent at the time, it did not happen, with Russia, Iran and the West pushing back against Turkey’s plans.
Sunday’s deadly bombing in Istanbul has now sparked speculation over whether Erdogan will heed his warning.
Turkish authorities have said preliminary findings from the investigation into the attack that killed six civilians on Istiklal Avenue, one of Istanbul’s busiest and most touristy areas, point to the PKK and the People’s Protection Units (YPG), whose forces mainly constitute the SDF. The PKK is a designated terrorist group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union, but the SDF is supported by the United States, among others, in the fight against ISIL (ISIS).
The suicide bombers’ alleged confessions have bolstered the case of those in Turkey who have been pushing for a military operation.
A Syrian Arab from Deir Az Zor, she reportedly said she was trained by the YPG in the Syrian town of Manbij, another target of any future Turkish military operations, for two months before carrying out the deadly attack.
But the PKK denied the attack, saying it would not target civilians, despite historical evidence to the contrary.
Instead, PKK supporters believe that Ankara will use the bombing to justify its long-awaited military campaign in Kobani.
Repel
Amid rising nationalist and anti-Syrian refugee sentiments ahead of Turkey’s June 2023 elections, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the Istanbul attack would be avenged, raising the prospect of a military incursion into Syria, while speaking to the press after the attack.
Retired Turkish intelligence colonel Coskun Basbug said Sunday’s attack does not currently herald a throwback to the 2015-2017 period, when Turkey suffered repeated attacks from affiliated groups to the PKK and ISIL.
As for whether a new military operation is on the cards, Basbug thinks the time may not be right.
Turkey has the capability and resources to launch this operation in northern Syria, Basbug told Al Jazeera.
However, there are other actors on the ground, including the United States, Russia, Iran and the Syrian government.
Ankara has always wanted all parties to reach an agreement [on a military operation in northern Syria]but no one will tell you, especially not the United States, Basbug said.
The United States, Turkey’s NATO ally, found itself in a difficult balancing act, trying to prevent Ankara from attacking the SDF, while understanding Turkey’s security concerns.
Retired US Colonel Richard Outzen said it would be very difficult for any country, including the US, to oppose Turkey’s right to self-defense, but the reactions of states US and EU are based on their own national interests.
I understand why Turkey doesn’t want YPG or PKK on its borders, Outzen said. But the US position is that there should be no operations that would disrupt US counterterrorism and stabilization efforts in Syria.
Outzen referred to coordination between the United States and Turkey during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in 2019, which targeted Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn in northern Syria.
According to Outzen, Turkey was careful to avoid any danger to US troops based in northern Syria during this operation.
There are still US troops in northern Syria, and I have to assume that Turkey will pay equal attention there, Outzen added.
The United States is not the only international power Turkey has to worry about.
Russia supported the Syrian government and fought against Turkey’s allies in the Syrian opposition. Moscow also maintained a strong relationship with the SDF.
According to Halil Ibrahim Albayrak, a Turkish intelligence and security expert, Russia and the United States are effectively Turkey’s de facto neighbors on its southern border with Syria.
This poses a problem for Turkey, which believes that Moscow and Washington have failed to deliver on promises that Ankara’s security concerns would be taken into account.
Turkey’s definition of a threat, especially in Syria and Iraq, has always been clear, and it has repeatedly explained it to the United States and Russia, Albayrak told Al Jazeera. No other country in the international system has been as vulnerable to terrorism as Turkey. We have compelling reasons to conduct a military operation. No EU country has a length of 800 kilometers [500-mile-long] border that breeds terrorism.
In Turkey’s eyes, military operations against the PKK and its affiliated groups have already reaped rewards, not only in Syria, but also in Iraq.
According to Basbug and Albayrak, the PKK’s presence in Iraq has almost disappeared as a result of these operations in the north of the country.
However, Basbug believed that Turkey would not launch a campaign in Syria until its ongoing campaign in Iraq was over.
Instead, he expected limited attacks against the YPG in Syria to continue, until a full-scale operation was needed.
We are almost at the end of the operation in Iraq, Basbug said. Once completed, they did indeed sever the link between the PKK in Iraq and the YPG in Syria. [Therefore] a full-scale operation, of which we are currently capable, may not even be necessary.
