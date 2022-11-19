Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on Donald Trump’s reinstatement | Scientific and technical news





Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter asking users to vote on whether former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from the social media site by its former owners, should be reinstated.

The Twitter boss accompanied it with the words: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” – a Latin expression meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Before he was set to buy Twitter, Mr Musk said he would overturn the platform’s “senseless” ban on Mr Trump if he took over the company.

“Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really only for accounts that are bots or spam, fraudulent accounts. I think it was wrong to ban Donald Trump,” he said in May. .

“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a lot of the country and ultimately didn’t stop Donald Trump from being heard.”

Mr Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021 following the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol that left several people dead.

The tech company said it made the decision after the Jan. 6 riots “due to the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Mr Trump had more than 80 million followers on the platform at the time.

It comes as the billionaire Tesla owner asked remaining Twitter employees who write software code to report to the 10th floor of the San Francisco office on Saturday at 2 p.m. local time, according to an email seen by the agency. Reuters press release.

“If possible, I would appreciate it if you could travel to SF to attend in person,” Musk said in the email, adding that he would be at the company’s headquarters until midnight and return Saturday. morning.

Read more: World Cup likely to stun Twitter after staff exodus

On Friday, hundreds of Twitter employees are believed to have decided to leave the company following a deadline set by Mr. Musk on Thursday for employees to accept longer and more intense work patterns or quit.

The exodus adds to the rapid change and chaos that marked Mr Musk’s first three weeks as Twitter owner, during which the company’s workforce had already been more than halved through layoffs and other departures at around 3,700.

With so much of Twitter’s workforce now gone, there’s speculation the site will crash during the World Cup – one of the site’s busiest events.

Social media expert Matt Navarra told the PA news agency that the chances of Twitter being taken offline have “increased dramatically” in the past 24 hours due to the latest exodus.

He said he thinks an imminent outage is unlikely because some locks are preventing changes to the platform’s core code while Mr. Musk revamps the company.

“There’s a code freeze in place and Twitter is sort of operating on autopilot right now with its IT systems, and it’s a strategic move by Elon Musk to protect the stability of the platform while ‘it determines the next step,’ Mr Navarra said. .

