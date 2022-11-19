Xi Jinping Warns of Rising Cold War Tensions; ‘Asia Pacific no one’s backyard’





Ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Bangkok, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Asia-Pacific region is “nobody’s backyard” and should not become “an arena for competitions between great powers”. In addition, he warned of “Cold War tensions in Asia” and reiterated the demand to reject confrontation in the region. According to CNN’s report, in Xi’s written speech on the opening day on Nov. 18, he started the APEC leaders’ summit in Bangkok. by putting his desire for China to be an engine of regional unity. He pointed to an obvious reference to US efforts with its regional partners and allies to what they see as China’s growing coercive economic and military influence. Xi Jinping warns ahead of APEC summit Speaking of the Asia-Pacific region, Xi said it is “nobody’s backyard” and any attempt to politicize and weaponize economic and trade relations. He added “No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” while addressing business leaders at the meeting held alongside the summit, according to the media. Without taking the name of the United States, he claimed that relations between the two have been strained in recent years over issues such as disputes over the South China Sea, the removal of Hong Kong’s autonomy, tariffs , Taiwan and intellectual property. He called for stability, peace and a developed world that is more than “world order”. APEC Summit 2022 Thailand’s capital for the two-day summit will bring together leaders and representatives from 21 economies from both sides of the Pacific to focus on promoting growth in the region which is currently plagued by fault lines in China-US relations and the regional crisis and economic tension of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In addition, North Korea’s second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test has heightened global tensions. US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Canada met on the sidelines of the summit to condemn North Korea’s missile test launches. Amid global tensions in the war between Ukraine and Russia, world leaders have arrived in Thailand for their third consecutive summit in a week. The outline of the APEC forum is charged with promoting regional economic integration, but is expected to be dominated by security issues from the North Korean missile test and the Ukraine-Russia war. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among the leaders who will attend the summit to highlight the potential for cooperation on common concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/xi-jinping-warns-against-rising-cold-war-tensions-avers-asia-pacific-no-ones-backyard-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos