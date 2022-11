PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19, 2022

Ganga Seva Nidhi performs Ganga Arti with 1001 lamps donated by Kashi Tamil Sangamam, at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, November 18, 2022. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on Saturday. The 30-day event aimed at rediscovering the age-old knowledge bond and ancient civilizational link between the north and south of the country will provide insight into Dravidian culture and Tamil Nadu cuisine and music to people across the country. ‘Uttar Pradesh. After the inauguration, around 2,500 to 3,000 people from Tamil Nadu are expected to reach Varanasi in 12 different groups. During their eight-day itinerary, including two days traveling from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi, each group will stay in Varanasi for two days and visit Hanuman Ghat, famous for Ganga Snan; Subrahmanya Bhartis residence; Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Sarnath Archaeological Site and Museum; Ganga Aarti; and also take a boat trip to the 84 ghats. A trip to Prayagraj and Ayodhya is also offered. Group stays in Varanasi have been scheduled. The group of students will stay on November 19 and 20, the group of craftsmen on November 22 and 23, the literary people on November 23 and 24, the people linked to spirituality on November 26 and 27, the businessmen on November 30 and November 1 December, those related to the field of education on December 2 and 3, those related to heritage on December 4 and 5, new entrepreneurs on December 7 and 8 and professionals on December 8 and 9. In addition, a team of temple priests and mahants will join the Kashi Tamil Samagam on December 10-11, and will be followed by rural farmers on December 13-14 and cultural workers on December 15-16. On their second day of touring, these sub-groups will have thematic programs for three hours, of which seven programs will be held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), two at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and three at Trade Facilitation Center . Apart from this, 75 stalls showcasing the cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu are set up at the Amphitheater grounds of BHU. The stalls will showcase Tamil Nadu products, handicrafts and looms. An exhibition retracing the struggle of freedom fighters will also be organized. No less than 51 cultural programs will take place during the 30 days of Kashi Tamil Samagam. Programs showcasing Tamil Nadu culture will include a performance of Bharatanatyam by art site Meenakshi Chittaranjan, performances on Tamil Nadu folk music, Irula and other tribal dances, and Villupattu, an ancient form of musical storytelling.

