Aamir Khan hosts an engagement party for his daughter Ira Khan and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare; Imran Khan makes a dapper appearance | Hindi Movie News





Aamir Khan threw a big party for his daughter Ira Khan and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare on Friday night to officially celebrate their engagement. Ira stunned in a strapless red silk dress for the occasion while Nupur opted for a simple tuxedo. Aamir Khan also happily posed for the paparazzi in traditional attire, while Iras’ mother Reena Dutta was also seen arriving on the scene. Aamir Khan’s mother, who recently recovered from a heart attack, was escorted to the venue in a wheelchair with Kiran Rao accompanying her. The most surprising appearance was made by Aamir’s nephew, Imran Khan. The actor, who has disappeared from movies and the public eye, looked dapper in a blue blazer. Imran Khan posed casually for dads, who enjoyed his rare appearance. Fatima Sana Shaikh, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife, cousin of Aamir Mansoor Khan and several others were present. Nupur had proposed to Ira when she accompanied him on an errand in Italy in September. After finishing her run, Nupur kissed Ira and surprised her by getting down on her knees and proposing. Sharing the romantic proposal on social media, Ira wrote, “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes.” Ira and Nupur have been dating for a few years now. The duo reportedly crossed paths when Nupur was training Ira at the gym. After making their romance Instagram official, Ira and Nupur are often seen engaging in PDA on social media. Last year, Aamir Khan joined the couple for the Christmas holidays. Recently, Aamir Khan announced that he was taking a break to focus on his family and spend more time with them. When stepping down from the Champions remake, the actor said, I feel like I want to take a break, I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids. I feel like I’ve been working for 35 years and just focusing on my job. I think it’s not fair to people who are close to me. It’s not fair to me too in many ways. I plan to take this free time to experience life in a different way. I am at a stage in life where I would like to enjoy my relationships.

