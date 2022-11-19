How much does Boris Johnson get paid? Former Prime Minister gets 32,000 an hour for speech in US





Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email Boris Johnson was paid over £276,000 to deliver a speech in the US a month after leaving Downing Street, records show. The former prime minister spoke at a Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers conference in Colorado Springs in October, delivering a 30-minute speech and a 45-minute fireside chat. Reports at the time suggested he was paid around $150,000 ($126,743), but his official statement reveals he was paid $276,130. An update to MPs’ register of interests, released on Thursday, said the money covered eight-and-a-half hours of work, bringing his fees to nearly £32,500 an hour. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch also paid Mr Johnson £11,559 to travel to another business meeting in the western United States. The register of interests does not reveal who the former prime minister met, but Mr Murdoch is believed to have bought a large ranch in Montana in December 2021. Separate entries show that the Australian-born businessman also provided Johnson with accommodation and hospitality after his appearance. Mr Johnson’s speaking fee was considerably higher than that requested by his predecessor Theresa May, who reported earnings from two speaking engagements in Thursday’s update. Ms May received 8,000 from World 50, a private community for mostly senior executives based in the United States, for an appearance at a virtual speaking event that took her an hour. She also received 97,000 for speaking at an event hosted by private equity firm Apax Partners. According to her register of interests, earnings from Ms May’s speaking engagements are used to pay her staff, maintain her ongoing involvement in public life and support her charitable work. The former prime minister draws an annual salary from her private practice of 85,000. Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock declared a payment of 10,000 for attending a fintech conference where he discussed how the government should support cryptocurrencies.

