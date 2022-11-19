Trump says he ‘won’t participate’ in special counsel investigation, calls ‘worst politicization of justice’





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to take over investigations related to presidential records and on Jan. 6, telling Fox News he ‘won’t be involved not” and calling it “the worst politicization of justice in our country”, while urging the Republican Party to act.

“I’ve been through this for six years now, and I’m not going through it again,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday shortly after the announcement. “And I hope Republicans have the courage to fight this.”

“I’ve been cleared for six years of everything from bogus dismissals to [former special counsel Robert] Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do more?” Trump said. “This is not acceptable. It’s so unfair. It’s so political.”

“I’m not going to be in it,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “I’m not going to participate in this.”

Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, said it was “not even believable.”

“I’ve never heard of such a thing. They haven’t found anything. I announce and then they appoint a special prosecutor,” he said. “They didn’t find anything, and now they’re taking a guy who hates Trump. It’s a shame and it’s only happening because I’m leading in every poll in both parties.”

He added, “It’s not even believable that they’re allowed to do that. This is the worst politicization of justice in our country.

Trump, like many congressional Republicans, has criticized the Justice Department for bias and politicization, pointing to the federal investigation into President Bidens’ son, Hunter Biden. Hunter has been under federal investigation since 2018 and the probe is being led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-appointed prosecutor.

“Hunter Biden is a multiple time criminal and nothing happens to him,” Trump said. “Joe Biden is a multiple criminal and nothing happens to them.

“It’s unfair to the country, to the Republican Party, and I don’t think people should accept it. I’m not going to accept it,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “The Republican Party must stand up and fight.”

Biden has repeatedly denied discussing or knowing about his son’s business dealings.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed former Justice Department official Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate the entire criminal investigation into the retention of presidential records held at the home of Trumps Mar-a -The girlfriend.

Smith is a former assistant U.S. attorney and head of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section. Since 2018, Smith has been a prosecutor at the International Criminal Court responsible for investigating and prosecuting war crimes in Kosovo.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed former Justice Department official Jack Smith as special counsel. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Smith will also oversee the DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation, a senior Justice Department official told Fox News.

FBI agents seized classified records from Trump’s former home in Mar-a-Lago during the agency’s unprecedented Aug. 8 raid, some of which were marked top secret, according to a warrant and property receipt .

Trump and his legal team said the records held at Mar-a-Lago were declassified when Trump was in the White House. The Justice Department alleges that Trump unlawfully kept national defense information at his home.

According to the property receipt, FBI agents took approximately 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents marked “Miscellaneous Classified Documents/TS/SCI”, which refers to top secret compartmentalized information/ sensitive.

Documents covered by this level of government classification could include human intelligence and information that, if disclosed, could jeopardize relations between the United States and other nations, as well as the lives of intelligence agents at the foreign. However, the classification also encompasses national security information related to the day-to-day operations of the President of the United States.

The government conducted the search in response to what it considers to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 Collection, Transmission, or Loss of Defense Information; 18 USC 2071 Concealment, Abduction, or Mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations.

The allegation of “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

The former president and his team continue to dispute the classification and believe that the information and records have been declassified.

Trump told Fox News Digital on Friday that “every other president took files, and they didn’t do anything about it.”

Former President Donald Trump announced his re-election in 2024 last week. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, as with Jan. 6, he told Fox News he “did nothing wrong” and only encouraged supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

A Trump spokesperson said on Friday that “this is a totally overdue political stunt by an irresponsible, politicized and armed Biden Justice Department.”

Trump’s presidency has been clouded by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether he and his campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

After nearly two years, Mueller’s investigation, which ended in March 2019, has found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

Smith, in a statement Friday, said he intended “to conduct the assigned investigations, and any resulting prosecutions, independently and in the best traditions of the Justice Department.”

“The pace of investigations will not stop or falter under my watch,” Smith said. “I will exercise independent judgment and move the investigations forward quickly and thoroughly, whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

