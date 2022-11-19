Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport TOMORROW, here’s everything you need to know | Aviation news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the highly anticipated Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradeshs Itanagar tomorrow (November 19). This airport will write the history of the aviation sector of Arunachal Pradesh as it will be the first greenfield airport in the North Eastern states. Donyi Polo Airport is located in Hollongi and when operational it will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the hilly northeastern state. PM Modi will inaugurate the airport greenfield at 9.30am on Saturday and fly to Varanasi and Gujarat from there. The governor, who has overseen the construction of the airport since its foundation-laying ceremony, said it was one of Modi’s best gifts to the people of the state.
Here is everything you need to know about the future airport of Donyi Polo
Cost from Donyi Polo airport
Donyi Polo Airport was developed by the Airports Authority of India at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore. It will have eight check-in counters and will be able to accommodate 200 passengers at peak times, officials said.
There is no airport in Arunachal Pradesh, the easternmost state of the country. The nearest facility is at Lilabari Airport, 80 km away in North Lakhimpur district of Assam.
Donyi Polo Airport Facilities and Features
Spread over an area of 4,100 m², Donyi Polo Airport will be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers. It will have a 2,300-meter-long runway suitable for landing and taking off Boeing 747s, officials said. The airport terminal has a passenger lounge, airside facilities and a public meeting place. There are a few forward airstrips in the state, including Pasighat and Tezu.
Flight Services at Donyi Polo Airport
IndiGo Airlines will launch commercial flights from the airport on November 28. The name of the airport reflects the reverence of the indigenous people of Arunachal for the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo). Flights from Hollongi, which is about 15 km from Itanagar, to Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily except Wednesday. A weekly flight service linking Hollongi with Kolkata on Wednesdays will start on December 3, IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer, Sanjay Kumar, said recently.
This is in line with the carrier’s vision to improve connectivity in the North East and the flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers who are constantly looking for new affordable flight options to access destinations. known for their tourist attractions, he said.
Besides IndiGo, Flybig airlines have also expressed interest in starting flight services from Donyi Polo airport, AAI chief executive Dilip Kumar Sajnani said.
