Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific is ‘nobody’s backyard’
Bangkok:
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of Cold War tensions in Asia and stressed the need to shun confrontation in the region ahead of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok.
Xi started the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by expressing his wish for China to be seen as a driver of regional unity in a written speech released ahead of Friday’s opening day – who also appeared to make veiled shots in the United States, CNN reported.
Xi’s remarks were an apparent reference to US efforts with allies and regional partners to blunt what they see as China’s growing coercive economic and military influence.
The Asia-Pacific region is “nobody’s backyard” and should not become “an arena for the fight against big powers”, Xi said in the statement, in which he also denounced “any attempt to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations”.
“No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” he added in the remarks, which were addressed to business leaders gathered on the sidelines of the summit and did not name the United States, CNN reported.
Relations between the world’s two largest economies have been strained in recent years over issues including tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, the removal of Hong Kong’s autonomy and disputes over the South China Sea, among others.
Xi struck a softer tone in a separate address to APEC leaders on Friday morning as the main event began, calling for stability, peace and the development of a “more just world order”.
Leaders and representatives from 21 economies from both sides of the Pacific are gathering in the Thai capital for the two-day summit to discuss how best to promote growth in the region, which sits on the fault lines of the U.S.-China competition and grapples with regional tensions and the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, CNN reported.
Those challenges were palpable on Friday morning as North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the second weapons test by Kim Jong Un’s regime in two days amid heightened provocation from Pyongyang.
US Vice President Kamala Harris met on the sidelines of the summit with leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada to condemn the launch during a briefing unexpected press.
World leaders arrived in Thailand for their third consecutive summit this week amid geopolitical tensions linked to the war in Ukraine.
The APEC forum, which kicks off on Friday, is officially tasked with promoting regional economic integration, but is expected to be dominated by fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among the leaders attending the rally.
A bilateral meeting between Xi and Kishida, whose relations have been strained by historical and security issues, is among a number of high-level talks taking place on the sidelines of the forum, Al Jazeera reported.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also confirmed they will hold face-to-face meetings with Xi.
US President Joe Biden, who is attending his granddaughter’s wedding, is not present and will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris, Al Jazeera reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who skipped the G20 meeting this week in Bali, is also not attending and will be represented by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.
Thailand, like G20 host Indonesia, has sought to minimize divisions among the 21 APEC members and highlight the potential for cooperation on common concerns.
