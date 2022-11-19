Imran Khan says COAS and President Alvi discussed ‘snap elections’





PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left), COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and President Arif Alvi. Instagram/@imrankhan.pti/Reuters/AFPKhan says the president met with the army chief and spoke about the elections. Said that the appointment of the Chief of the Army should be made like that of the CJ of SC. The Army Law Amendment will be challenged in SC.

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that President Arif Alvi had met with Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss immediate and transparent elections.

Earlier in the day, President Alvi said he would follow Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice regarding the high profile appointment and could not create obstacles in the long-awaited process.

Sources told Geo News that Khan made the claim during an informal chat with senior journalists in Lahore, where he also spoke about the appointment of the army chief.

“The appointment of the chief of the armed forces should be made like that of the chief justice of the Supreme Court,” Khan said, according to the sources.

The PTI president also added that the current government was proposing amendments to the army law for its own benefit.

“The draft army law amendment will be challenged in the Supreme Court,” the former prime minister said and told reporters that he did not meet General Bajwa in Lahore.

Speaking of hitting the road during his party’s long march as he progresses to Gujar Khan in Punjab, Khan said his doctors will examine him tomorrow and advise accordingly.

“I will be leading the long march from Rawalpindi myself,” the PTI leader said, sources said.

Commenting on his attacker’s appearance in court a day earlier, sources said, the PTI chairman said: “The prime suspect in the Wazirabad attack has been presented in court after 14 days. I’m afraid the evidence is out. lost in those 14 days.”

Khan, commenting on his party’s relationship with the PML-Q, said that “the Q league is our ally. We have an excellent alliance with [Chief Minister Punjab] Pervaiz Elahi.”

Khan said the biggest obstacle to filing the first information report (FIR) about his assassination attempt was former Punjab Police Inspector General Faisal Shahkar.

The former Prime Minister, briefed by sources, also spoke about the use of electronic voting machines in the general elections.

“I did my best to stop rigging the EVMs in the elections. Nawaz [Sharif], [Asif Ali] Zardari, Electoral Commission [of Pakistan]and managers were on the same page on the issue of EVM,” the PTI president said, according to sources.

Responding to a question about the possibility of becoming the next prime minister, Khan said he would only become prime minister if he was granted full powers.

“It cannot be that one person has the authority and someone else has the responsibility,” the former prime minister said, the sources told.

