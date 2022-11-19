Turkey’s Erdogan urges Putin to ‘relaunch’ peace efforts in Ukraine – I24NEWS





In a phone call on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to reinvigorate efforts to end the war in Ukraine. According to a statement released by the Turkish presidency, Erdogan told Putin that prolonging the war increased the risks and called for the resumption of diplomatic talks. Turkey’s president also said it was important to prevent an uncontrolled escalation in the region, following this week’s missile incident in Poland that killed two people. Erdogan welcomed the recent meeting between US and Russian intelligence services in Ankara, saying it was crucial to maintain dialogue. Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan told reporters that Turkey aims to frequently bring together the warring sides in the Ukraine conflict to prevent it from escalating into a more destructive war. The two leaders also discussed the Black Sea grain deal which was recently extended for 120 days after Moscow suspended it following Ukraine’s attack on annexed Crimea. Erdogan thanked Putin for his constructive stance on the issue and welcomed Moscow’s suggestion to create a natural gas hub in Turkey. He added that “technical and legal teams” will evaluate the proposal, according to the statement.

