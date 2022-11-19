Imran Khan denies accusation of illegally selling gifts to Saudi Crown Prince





The former Pakistani prime minister on Friday denied accusations that he illegally sold items given to him by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for more than $2 million. Khan was charged with bribery and illegally selling an antique watch, gold pen, ring and handcuffs for $2 million. The gifts were given to him by the Saudi leader during Khan’s visit to Riyadh in 2019.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, a Dubai-based businessman, Farooq Zahoor, claimed on a TV channel that he bought cash gifts for Imran Khan’s close friend in the United Arab Emirates.

Khan flatly denied the allegations. He said it was part of a “conspiracy campaign” to denigrate him through constant “assassination” attempts.

Toshakhana issue and ouster of Imran Khan from power

Khan’s selling of state gifts, known as the Toshakhana issue, became a major political scandal in Pakistan after the Pakistan Election Commission disqualified him and banned him from elections for five years. The Electoral Commission also accused him of misrepresentation and misrepresentation of gifts he received from foreign leaders while in office.

In Mughal times, Toshakhana referred to the treasures kept by the princely rulers of the Indian subcontinents to store and display the gifts they received during their reign. The name is now given to a government department where gifts given to state officials are kept.

Khan challenged the disqualification verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

Since Khan was ousted from power in April after a no-confidence vote, controversies have erupted over his alleged attempts to disrupt Pakistan’s political processes. He mobilized against the government and demanded elections. He was injured in an assassination attempt on November 3 for which he accused the current prime minister, interior minister and a senior intelligence official of attempting to kill him.

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/imran-khan-denies-corruption-over-2m-gifts-from-saudi-leader-535420 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos