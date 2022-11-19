Politics
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Kashi Hindu University in Varanasi today.
The event will pave the way for the rediscovery of a centuries-old knowledge link and an ancient civilizational link between the North and the South. The Yogi Adityanath government of the state has sprang into action to organize the ‘Kashi-Tamil Samagam’ in the holy city of Varanasi on a grand note and to give insight into the Dravidian culture as well as the culture, the Tamil food and music. Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Saturday, preparations are in full swing.
The country of Raj Rajeshwar has been decorated to accommodate the guests coming from the country of Rameshwar. Enthusiasm is also visible in the city of Kashi regarding Tamil Sangamam. Final touches have been made to the decorations and preparations of the ghats of Varanasi, including the Srikashi Vishwanath temple. To eradicate differences, people here address the traditional greeting “Har Har Mahadev” as well as “Vanakkam” (greetings) in Tamil.
Inaugurating the month-long Kasi Tamil Sangamam, the Prime Minister will publish books on Tirukkural and Kasi-Tamil culture. The Prime Minister will pay homage to the Aadinams (Abbots) of Matha temples in Tamil Nadu and seek their blessings. PM is also likely to interact with over 200 students from Tamil Nadu.
A total of 75 stalls have been set up at Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run until December 16, will serve as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handicrafts and crafts, folk art. These products also include Tamil Nadu GI and ODOP products. Some Kashi artisans will also showcase IG products.
Kashi Tamil Sangamam is organized by Ministry of Education in collaboration with other Ministries like Culture, Textiles, Railways, Tourism, Food Processing, Information and Broadcasting and Government of Uttar Pradesh to Varanasi.
The program aims to provide scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from both regions with the opportunity to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each other. everyone’s experience.
The effort is in line with NEP 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern knowledge systems. IIT Madras and BHU are the two executing agencies of the program.
Over 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu in 12 categories such as students, teachers, literature, culture, artisans, spiritual, heritage, business, entrepreneurs, professionals and others will visit Varanasi in eight tours days.
“They will participate in seminars, LEC-DEMS (demonstration lectures), site visits, etc. special programs organized for each of the 12 categories in order to interact with local people of the same profession, the same profession and same interests,” the ministry said.
Delegates will also visit places of interest in and around Varanasi, including Prayagraj and Ayodhya.
Students from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and other higher education institutions will participate in the university programs.
They will study the comparative practices of various sectors in the two regions and document the learnings.
The first group of delegates consisting of 200 students started their tour from Chennai on November 17, their train was reported by Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi from Chennai Railway Station.
Along with this, a month-long exhibition on looms, handicrafts, One District One Product (ODOP), books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist spots , etc. of the two regions will be set up in Varanasi for the benefit of the local population.
During the inaugural program, the Prime Minister will interact with delegates from Tamil Nadu.
The inauguration ceremony will see various cultural performances such as Ilaiyaraaja vocal performances and book releases.
Adequate security arrangements have been made by Varanasi Police Station regarding the whole event.
|
