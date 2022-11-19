Garland appoints special adviser to lead Trump-related investigations





WASHINGTON (AP) Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, as well as key aspects of a separate investigation involving January 6, 2021, the insurgency and efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

The appointment of veteran prosecutor Jack Smith, announced just three days after Trump officially launched his 2024 candidacy, is an acknowledgment of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that implicate not only a former president, but also a current House hopeful. White. It installs a new chain of command over sensitive investigations seen as likely to ramp up now that the midterm elections are over, with Garland citing Trump’s entry into the race and President Joe Bidens declaring his intention to stand down. present again as reasons for Smith’s sudden appointment.

The Justice Department has long recognized that in some extraordinary cases it is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution, Garland said from the Justice Department podium.

Trump addressed the news Friday night at an America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago, criticizing what he described as the Biden administration’s appalling announcement today. extremely corrupt and its armed Ministry of Justice.

He called it a horrific abuse of power and the latest in a long line of witch hunts, and insisted he had done nothing wrong,

Smith, who headed the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee, during the Obama administration, is expected to begin work immediately, Garland said. Since 2018, he has been the chief prosecutor of the special court in The Hague, the Netherlands, responsible for investigating international war crimes.

The Justice Department has described Smith as a registered independent, an effort to blunt any attacks of perceived political bias. Trump is a Republican and Biden is a Democrat.

Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts wherever they lead, Garland said. As special counsel, he will exercise independent prosecutorial judgment in deciding whether charges should be brought.

The extraordinary circumstances here demand it, Garland said of the nomination.

In a statement released by the Justice Department, Smith said he intended to do his job independently and in the best traditions of the Justice Department.

The pace of investigations will not stop or falter under my watch, he swore.

As special counsel, Smith will inherit two ongoing investigations that both affect Trump. One concerns potential interference in the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election, when Trump allies raced to find ways to overturn the results of Biden’s won contest. The other involves the safekeeping of classified documents at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Mar-a-Lago investigation has escalated particularly quickly, with prosecutors this month granting immunity to a close Trump ally to obtain his testimony before a federal grand jury. Investigators in this case have interviewed a wide range of witnesses and, in court filings, have raised legal concerns about the presence of top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago despite strict procedures governing the handling of cases. classified information. They also alleged efforts to obstruct that investigation.

In his role as special advocate, Smith will be empowered to decide whether charges should be brought as part of his investigations and to prosecute any crimes he uncovers. Although Garland, as attorney general, retains ultimate oversight of his work, he emphasized the independent decision-making that Smith will bring to his work.

The selection of someone from outside the department for the role of special counsel was remarkable given the importance Garland placed on trying to secure public confidence in his own prosecutorial complement after the tumultuous years of the Trump administration, and to reassure Americans that his prosecutors’ decisions are based on facts, evidence and the law and can therefore be trusted.

Nor does there appear to be an obvious conflict like the one that led to the latest appointment of a special counsel to handle Trump-related investigations.

In 2017, Trump’s Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, an acknowledgment of the conflict inherent in the investigation of a president who controls executive power.

Mueller declined to make a decision on whether Trump criminally obstructed justice, noting the Justice Department’s longstanding policy against indicting a sitting president. As a former president, Trump will no longer have that protection.

The special counsel role is the latest in a string of prosecutorial jobs for Smith, who early in his career was an assistant district attorney in New York before later joining the Justice Department.

Lanny Breuer, who headed the department’s criminal division when Smith headed the public integrity section, called Smith an exquisite lawyer and exquisite prosecutor.

Hes not political at all, said Breuer. Hes right in the middle.

Smith grew up in upstate New York and graduated from Harvard Law School. He told The Associated Press in 2010 that he saw the role of a prosecutor as serving people like his parents and others he grew up with in the town of Clay.

They pay their taxes, play by the rules and expect their officials to do the same, he said then.

He had returned to the Justice Department at the time to oversee the department’s then-troubled Public Integrity Section, which was publicly beaten for failing to turn over exculpatory evidence in the former senator’s criminal trial. Alaska Ted Stevens, a Republican. Supporters hailed him as apolitical and hardworking.

During his tenure, his unit brought a series of high-profile cases against elected officials from both political parties. Not all have been successful and not all investigations have resulted in criminal charges, a powerful lesson, Smith told the AP.

When there’s not enough evidence to press charges, you have to be able to admit that if it’s not there, it’s not there, Smith said. I think that’s hard for people to do, and having been a prosecutor for 15 years, that’s something I can do.

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Zeke Miller and Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

