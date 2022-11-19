‘Partners, not threats’: Xi Jinping’s communication to Asian leaders at APEC summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, forum in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AP)

By India Today Web Desk: Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his first face-to-face meeting with leaders of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum in Bangkok, called for peaceful coexistence, days after warning that Asia would become an arena for “great power rivalry”. During a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, Xi Jinping said that China and Japan (a US ally) were partners, not threats.

Xi Jinping’s meetings came at a time when the United States is trying to push back against China’s influence in the region.

China held major military exercises in areas surrounding Taiwan in August in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis and fired five ballistic missiles into waters near the Japanese island. of Okinawa, angering Japan.

In his address to the annual summit of the 21 APEC member economies, Xi said China stands ready to pursue peaceful coexistence and common development with all countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits.

“China will continue to share our development opportunities with the world, especially with the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.

The APEC forum is the third of three high-level summits in Asia where the United States has sent the message that Washington is a reliable economic and security partner. At an event on the sidelines of APEC, US Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders on Friday that the United States was here to stay.

And there is no better economic partner for this region than the United States of America, she said.

“PARTNERS, NO THREATS”

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that the two countries should be partners, not threats. Kishida, who raised the issue of the East China Sea and Chinese military activity in the region, said there are opportunities for cooperation.

‘RIGHT DIRECTION OF ECONOMIC INTEGRATION’

During a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Xi Jinping pledged to work with the city-state to maintain the right direction of economic and regional integration.

Although not a US ally like Japan, Singapore largely embodies the region’s desire to balance its ties with Washington and Beijing. The US Navy’s 7th Fleet plays an active role in the strategically key South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety, and Singapore supports the US military presence.

‘FRIENDLY CONSULTATIONS ON THE SOUTH CHINA SEA’

In another bilateral meeting, Xi Jinping told Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose country is a treaty ally and an important security partner of the United States, that China is ready to increase its imports of food and other products and to work together on agriculture, infrastructure and energy. and interpersonal exchanges.

The Philippines, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries have long had territorial disputes with China over its claims in the South China Sea. Xi Jinping said that on the South China Sea, the two sides should stick to friendly consultation and properly handle disputes and disputes.

Ahead of the summit, Chinese President Xi, in a written statement, launched veiled attacks on the United States, saying the Asia-Pacific was “nobody’s backyard” and should not become a arena of “great power rivalry”.

“No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” Xi said in a statement as Cold War tensions linger with the United States in the region.

(With agency contributions)

