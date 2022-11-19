Politics
‘Partners, not threats’: Xi Jinping’s communication to Asian leaders at APEC summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping has held talks with leaders from Japan, the Philippines and other Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation countries, days after launching veiled attacks on the United States. Xi Jinping said the Asia-Pacific was “nobody’s backyard” and should not become an arena for “great-power rivalry”.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, forum in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AP)
By India Today Web Desk: Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his first face-to-face meeting with leaders of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum in Bangkok, called for peaceful coexistence, days after warning that Asia would become an arena for “great power rivalry”. During a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, Xi Jinping said that China and Japan (a US ally) were partners, not threats.
Xi Jinping’s meetings came at a time when the United States is trying to push back against China’s influence in the region.
China held major military exercises in areas surrounding Taiwan in August in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis and fired five ballistic missiles into waters near the Japanese island. of Okinawa, angering Japan.
READ | ‘Dare to fight, dare to win’: Xi Jinping becomes China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong
In his address to the annual summit of the 21 APEC member economies, Xi said China stands ready to pursue peaceful coexistence and common development with all countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits.
“China will continue to share our development opportunities with the world, especially with the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.
The APEC forum is the third of three high-level summits in Asia where the United States has sent the message that Washington is a reliable economic and security partner. At an event on the sidelines of APEC, US Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders on Friday that the United States was here to stay.
And there is no better economic partner for this region than the United States of America, she said.
“PARTNERS, NO THREATS”
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that the two countries should be partners, not threats. Kishida, who raised the issue of the East China Sea and Chinese military activity in the region, said there are opportunities for cooperation.
READ ALSO | Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as tensions rise over Taiwan and the East China Sea
‘RIGHT DIRECTION OF ECONOMIC INTEGRATION’
During a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Xi Jinping pledged to work with the city-state to maintain the right direction of economic and regional integration.
Although not a US ally like Japan, Singapore largely embodies the region’s desire to balance its ties with Washington and Beijing. The US Navy’s 7th Fleet plays an active role in the strategically key South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety, and Singapore supports the US military presence.
‘FRIENDLY CONSULTATIONS ON THE SOUTH CHINA SEA’
In another bilateral meeting, Xi Jinping told Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose country is a treaty ally and an important security partner of the United States, that China is ready to increase its imports of food and other products and to work together on agriculture, infrastructure and energy. and interpersonal exchanges.
READ ALSO | North Korea tests ballistic missile with range enough to hit entire United States
The Philippines, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries have long had territorial disputes with China over its claims in the South China Sea. Xi Jinping said that on the South China Sea, the two sides should stick to friendly consultation and properly handle disputes and disputes.
Ahead of the summit, Chinese President Xi, in a written statement, launched veiled attacks on the United States, saying the Asia-Pacific was “nobody’s backyard” and should not become a arena of “great power rivalry”.
“No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” Xi said in a statement as Cold War tensions linger with the United States in the region.
(With agency contributions)
READ ALSO | ‘If there is a hell on earth…’: Ukrainians describe horrors of Kherson occupation
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/partners-not-threats-xi-jinpings-outreach-to-asian-leaders-at-apec-summit-2299125-2022-11-19
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Partners, not threats’: Xi Jinping’s communication to Asian leaders at APEC summit
- Boris Johnson raises around 300,000 euros for a speech in the USA
- “Immersive” entertainment is all the rage
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Garland appoints special adviser to lead Trump-related investigations
- FSU men’s basketball falls in Florida, starts 0-4 for first time since 1959
- Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi today
- Jadeja attacks Rohit Sharma for taking frequent breaks from international cricket
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Russia signals openness to prisoner swap with US | Russo-Ukrainian War
- ‘Drishyam 2’: Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna-Tabu-Shriya Saran Brings Bollywood Smiles Again; 50 Crore Weekend On Cards – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News