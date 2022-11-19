Trump seizes special counsel as rallying cry for 2024





Former President Donald Trump said this week in his 2024 campaign announcement that the gravest threat to our civilization is the Department of Justice, which has been investigating his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his role in the efforts aimed at preventing his successor from taking office.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland responded on Friday by appointing a special counsel to take over investigations into Trump, an effort to put an end to claims they were politicized, the former president simply doubled down. He described Garland’s announcement to Fox News as the worst politicization of justice in our country and called on the Republican Party to stand up and fight on his behalf.

Trump’s decision to confuse his political ambitions with his potential criminal exposure, elevating the issue to the center of his campaign, has created a dramatic and bizarre start to the 2024 presidential race, in which Trump appears likely to face a wide field. strong rivals. for the Republican nomination. Rather than a contest over policy or the direction of the country, Trump’s anger over investigations into his conduct framed the race’s early arguments as a debate over his own behavior and the response of federal investigators.

Democrats say they will ultimately benefit from Trump’s decision to accept allegations of a grand conspiracy against him. They point to the results of the midterm elections, which largely rejected candidates who embraced conspiracy legal theories pushed by Trump.

One of the lessons of the election was that voters rejected Holocaust deniers, anti-democracy candidates and lunatics in general. There were a number of voters voting for mental health, said Democratic pollster Nick Gourevitch, head of the Global Strategy Groups research practice. With Trump making his campaign a campaign about lawsuits and Republicans focusing on the Hunter Biden investigations, it’s all very risky for them.

Several Trump advisers, however, see the Justice Department investigations as a potential political asset and a powerful rallying cry, especially in a contested GOP nomination fight for voters who identify with Trump’s politics. Trump’s grievance. They point out that the former president was able to turn the last special counsel who investigated him, Robert S. Mueller III, into a political symbol of his 2020 campaign, and say that many voters will come to see the legal issues of Trump as an extension of their own struggles.

What is a special advocate and what does it mean for Trump investigations?

If they can do this to the administration’s most formidable political adversary, if they can do this to the former president of the United States, they can do this to any American, a political adviser to Trump, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak. frankly about political strategy. Trump advisers said they received no advance notice of Garlands’ announcement on Friday.

Speaking at a black-tie gala dinner at Mara-a-Lago on Friday night, Trump called the announcement of a new prosecutor a political attack on the highly political Justice Department. Echoing his 2016 campaign against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, he argued that President Biden and his family were corrupt. They are criminals. I did nothing wrong, he said.

Trump had long argued that the investigations into himself and his family posed existential threats to the nation, and those around him speculated that his status as a candidate could make it harder for state and federal authorities to charge him or to condemn him.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and his company for financial fraud. Fani T. Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, has convened a separate grand jury to investigate Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election result, including a taped call in which Trump asked a Georgian official to find the votes he needs to win.

In his announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday night, Trump argued that the criminal investigation into his family was the greatest of all the gravest threats facing the country. was confronted.

We need a top-down overhaul to clean up rot and corruption from Washington, DC, he said in his first speech as a candidate. I am a victim. I’ll tell you, I’m a victim.

The Biden administration has done what it can to demonstrate that the Trump investigations are not political. The White House declined to comment Friday on the appointment of Jack Smith, a former head of the Justice Department’s public integrity section who recently worked in Europe as a war crimes prosecutor.

The DOJ makes decisions about its criminal investigations independently, and we are not involved, a White House official said in a statement. I refer you to the DOJ for any questions on this.

Garland also attempted to clarify that the appointment of a special advocate was a routine decision that followed prosecutorial discretion.

The Justice Department has long recognized that in some extraordinary cases it is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently handle investigations and prosecutions, Garland said. Based on recent developments, including the announcement by former presidents that he is a candidate for the presidency in the upcoming elections and the sitting presidents have also declared their intention to be a candidate, I have concluded that he is in the public interest to appoint a special adviser.

Republicans reacted to the announcement with disappointment and anger. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) claimed, without evidence, that Biden fully armed the Justice Department to attack his political opponents.

3 days ago Trump announced and now special counsel he tweeted. It’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, but this time with a gun and a badge.

Even Republican critics of Trump, such as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who plans to announce a presidential campaign in January, have also expressed concern about the implications of a special advise. That means the problem will extend into the 2024 election cycle, Hutchinson said in a statement. It will be a diversion.

The continued investigation into Trump is likely to be the subject of House oversight hearings when Republicans take control next year. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has offered to seek Bidens’ impeachment as Republicans take control of the House, tweeted Friday that Republicans will have to decline to award any funding to the attorney. special from Merrick Garlands.

Trump, in an interview on Friday, suggested he would not participate in the special advocates’ investigation as it progressed. It was a clear sign that he preferred to handle his potential legal liabilities as a matter of politics.

I’m not going to participate in that, he told Fox News of the investigation.

Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.

