Middle powers are reshaping geopolitics

The author is a contributing editor of FT, president of the Center for Liberal Strategies, Sofia, and member of the IWM Vienna

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinpings meeting in Bali, on the sidelines of the G20, presented a paradox. Conducted on the familiar terms of Cold War summits, during which respect and good conduct were at the forefront, it nonetheless offered the best proof yet that a true Cold War is not back.

Simply put, the insecurities and ambitions of what we might call middle powers, rather than any grand Middle Kingdom strategy, are shaping the emerging geopolitical landscape.

Observed from afar, Russia’s war against Ukraine could appear as a repeat of the Cold War clash between the free world and Russian (and Chinese) authoritarianism. A closer look complicates the picture.

While the Americas’ allies in Europe have come together to defend Ukraine and against Beijing’s tacit support for Vladimir Putin’s war, other states, particularly in the South, have offered a different response. This makes sense in the context of the collapse of the post-Cold War order.

Longtime Cold War ally Saudi Arabia and current security partner India have recently rekindled ties with the United States, forgoing alliances in hopes of stronger relations. open. Saudis have started to sneak into Brics countries. Meanwhile, Indians have developed a healthy appetite for cheap Russian oil (although in September Narendra Modi blamed Putin for starting the war).

Western calls for solidarity with Ukraine have often fallen on deaf ears. The Global South remains reluctant to see kyiv’s resistance to Russia as an anti-colonial war. Their own postcolonial identities are shaped by struggles against European empires or against American hegemony, not against Russia or China.

And while America struggles with some of its allies who have just discovered an attraction to an open relationship, Russia’s friends in Central Asia have also begun to express apprehensions. In the case of Kazakhstan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did not strengthen Moscow’s alliance with Astana, it essentially broke it.

The war in Ukraine has shone a spotlight on middle power activism as the main driver for reshaping the international environment. They are a cast of weird bedfellows. South Africa, India, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Israel, to name a few, don’t have much in common.

Some are democracies, some are autocracies, and some populate a gray area in between. These countries have forged their post-Cold War identities in an interconnected world in which their main trading partners are often not their closest allies, and where the technological decoupling between the United States and China may have more consequences. than the ideological divide between them.

Some middle powers are developing countries with burgeoning populations, others are economic powers struggling with population decline. Some have acquired their middle power status thanks to their geographical size, others thanks to their economic power. Some are constructive and cooperative members of the international community, others can be transactional and suspicious.

But all share a fundamental characteristic: they are determined to be at the table and not on the menu, because they all have the power and the ambition to shape their territories. As Shannon ONeil of the Council on Foreign Relations argues in her book, The myth of globalization, in most parts of the world, globalization translates into regionalization. This is the key to the influence of the Middle Powers.

Turkey’s role in the Russian-Ukrainian war is a typical example of middle power activism. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has been opposed to Cold War alliances, ingeniously creating a Zelig-like ambition to be the bride at every wedding and the baby at every christening. True to form, Ankara downplayed its identity as a NATO member and US ally in exchange for the role of mediator between Moscow and Kyiv.

Middle-power activism can be salutary when it comes to identifying global solutions such as the EU’s climate initiatives, or bloody when it comes to endorsing the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. But it is a new normal, the hallmark of the emerging international order.

One thing is certain: there will be no Bandung conference in 1955; no resurrection of the Cold War non-aligned movement. There is no common ideology between the middle powers. Indeed, they often have divergent or competing interests. And the movement is not even a movement.

The middle powers aspire to have the global influence of Washington or Beijing, but they are well aware of the improbability of this eventuality. But whereas during the Cold War it was the middle powers that had to adapt to the whims and plans of the superpowers, today the United States and China must manage a world reshaped by their activism. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the clearest example of our new reality.