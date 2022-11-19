President Jokowi appreciates and thumbs up for PLN





NUSA DUA-BOGOR RADARPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially closed the G20 Summit in Indonesia, which was held on November 15-16, 2022. The smooth running of the agenda of the meeting of 20 leaders of major countries and dozens of international institutions is inseparable from the reliability of the electricity supply of PT PLN (Persero). Also Read: COP27 Summit, PLN outlines financing strategy to achieve energy transition in Indonesia President Joko Widodo appreciated the hard work of all parties who supported the implementation of the 2022 G20 Summit. The Head of State appreciated the synergy, integration and coordination which was very well done. “I appreciate the hard work of all parties. If we continue to work like this, the leap to advanced Indonesia will be very easy,” he said in an official statement received. Bogor RadarFriday (18/11). In particular, President Jokowi appreciated the hard work of PLN to make the G20 summit a success. Before leaving Thanksgiving for the National Committee of the G20 Summit in Indonesia in 2022, Jokowi took the time to approach the Senior Director of PLN and all reserve officers and express his gratitude. “Thanks PLN,” he said giving a thumbs up. PLN Senior Director Darmawan Prasodjo is grateful that the G20 summit went smoothly. PLN has shown the world that it is able to perfectly support the reliability of the electricity supply of the G20 summit. The fight for all of us. To concentrate all out PLN over the past few months the shower of sweat in training finally paid off with the excitement of the G20 Summit, he said in PLN CEO’s appreciation to the alert team electricity in Denpasar, Bali, Thursday (17/11). Darmawan said the Indonesian presidency has proven that it can hold the G20 summit smoothly, successfully and clearly. Throughout the monitoring, PLN ensured that all electrical infrastructure and personnel were on standby to ensure the smooth running of the event attended by the leaders of the G20 member countries. He said all preparations had been made a year earlier for the transmission, distribution and infrastructure of electric vehicles at the G20 event to be safe. According to the results of field monitoring, Darmawan explained that the peak electric load in Bali during the G20 summit occurred on November 15, 2022 during the opening of the G20 summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. at Apurva Kempinski Hotel, Nusa Dua around 11:25 WITA with a capacity of 833 MW. Also Read: PLN UPT Bogor Conducts Socialization of Benefits and Dangers of Electricity for Forest Farmer Groups with West Java BKSDA In addition, Darmawan is also grateful that SPKLU and home charging services for hundreds of electric vehicles of G20 delegates and attendees went smoothly. It is recorded that the energy consumption of electric vehicles reaches 69,000 kWh. “Thanks to the cooperation with the government, Paspampres, TNI, Polri and all parties, we are grateful that the security of electricity, including SPKLU, is going smoothly,” concluded Darmawan.(*/adv) Publisher: Imam Rahmanto

