Politics
Kamala Harris meets briefly with Xi Jinping, calls for US-China communication
BANGKOK, Thailand US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication with China during a brief meeting with President Xi Jinping on Saturday, days after holding in-depth talks with President Joe Biden.
Harris spoke with the Chinese leader as they began a retreat in Bangkok during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit, a White House official said.
The vice president reinforced Biden’s message that “we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
The meeting came after the United States said it was seeking China to do more to contain its ally North Korea, which on Friday tested a ballistic missile that U.S. and Japanese officials said was capable of hitting the American continent.
Xi, on just his second trip abroad since the pandemic, met with scores of foreign leaders in Bangkok and earlier in the week at a Group of 20 summit in Bali.
On Monday, Xi met Biden for three hours at a hotel on the Indonesian resort island, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since they both became president.
Both sides put a positive spin on the meeting, saying they hoped to prevent recent tensions from spiraling out of control and wanted to cooperate on areas such as climate change.
The Biden-Xi summit and brief meeting with Harris comes ahead of a planned visit to China early next year by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the first by the top US diplomat since 2018.
Harris also held crisis talks on Pyongyang’s latest launch on Friday with the prime ministers of five US partners – Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – to issue strong condemnation of North Korea.
“We think Beijing has a role to play,” another senior US official accompanying Harris said on Friday.
China should use its influence to persuade North Korea “not to go in this provocative direction, which only destabilizes the region and the world”, the official said.
Tensions between the United States and China have skyrocketed, particularly over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing.
In August, China conducted major military drills seen as a trial run for an invasion after a solidarity visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line to the White House.
Xi told Biden that support for Taiwan was a red line. Biden later told reporters that the two leaders understood each other’s positions and that he did not expect an “imminent” invasion of Taiwan.
The United States has also pressured China to limit its support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, with US officials cautiously optimistic that Beijing has not sent military supplies.
