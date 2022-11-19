Can’t tie development to polls, to politics: PM on new Arunachal airport | Top 10 | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the visit to three states – Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat – in one day as he arrived in Itanagar on Saturday. The Prime Ministers’ busy schedule began with the inauguration of the first all-new airport at Arunachals, some 25 km from the capital Itanagar. A virgin airport is an airport built on undeveloped land. Prime Minister Modi will also visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to signal the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam. He will then be in his home state of Gujarat, where the polls are due to take place in less than two weeks. Here are ten points on PM Modis’ three-state visit: 1) In Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport. The name refers to an age-old indigenous reference to the Sun (Donyi) and Moon (Polo) in the northeastern state. Developed at the cost of 640 crore, the airport aims to boost connectivity and boost trade and tourism in the region. 2) The inauguration of this airport is a heavy slap in the face to people who claimed that the foundation stone was laid due to the upcoming elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said at the event, pointing out that the development cannot be tied to politics and elections. The foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 3) In Arunachal, Prime Minister Modi also dedicated a 600 MW Kameng Hydroelectric Power Station to the nation, which aims to turn PA into a power surplus state. The project was developed at the cost of 8,450 crores. 4) The Prime Minister will then travel to Varanasi where he is to inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme, which is supposed to reflect the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. 5) The motive of the cultural program is to “celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of the most important and oldest places of learning in the country”, the Prime Minister’s Office said. 6) Two prominent institutions – IIT and BHU – are the implementing agencies for the event, and more than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to visit the temple city. 7) In the evening, the Prime Minister will be in his home state of Gujarat, where the polls are scheduled in two phases – December 1 and December 5; votes will be counted on December 8. 8) Tomorrow evening, November 19, I will be in Valsad to address a campaign rally. Across Gujarat there is tremendous support for @BJP4Gujarat due to our proven track record in development. The opposition’s anti-Gujarat agenda is completely rejected. (sic), PM Modi wrote in a tweet. 9) The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for over two decades and Prime Minister Modi was serving the state as Chief Minister before taking office in 2014. 10) On Friday, the BJP held rallies in 89 constituencies. The state has a total of 182 constituencies.

