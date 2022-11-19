Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first completely new airport in Arunachals, calling it a boon for trade and connectivity in the northeast





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. News18

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Greenfield’s first airport in Arunachal Pradesh – Donyi Polo Airport, in Hollangi, Itanagar on Saturday. He had laid the first stone of the airport in February 2019. Tomorrow, November 19, is a special day for Arunachal Pradesh and the North East. Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar will be inaugurated. It is the state’s first all-new airport. Trade and connectivity will benefit immensely from this project, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Friday. Marking the rapid development of the Northeast region, the new airport recalls the revolution in the air sector in the Northeast. In Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the Kameng Hydroelectric Power Station to the nation. Citing the rapid progress of development in the North East region, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: In Itanagar tomorrow, I will also dedicate Kameng Hydropower Station to the nation. This project will transform the energy infrastructure of Arunachal Pradesh. The emphasis on green energy is also appreciable. Work on the new airport was completed in a short time, despite the enormous challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic for a few years in between, when infrastructure works came to a halt. Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, bringing the total number of airports in the northeastern region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the northeast. Within eight years, the BJP-led government in the Center has built a total of seven airports in the North East. Airports in five northeastern states, namely Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, saw flights take off for the first time in 75 years. Aircraft movements in the North East have also seen a massive 113% increase since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022, statistics show. Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here.



