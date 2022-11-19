bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: IR crowd awaits next chapter of Erdogan and Bibi

In case you missed it, know that this week brought a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin bibi Netanyahu.

Their Excellencies exchanged their condolences on the recent terrorist attacks in Istanbul and the West Bank.

Netanyahu lost the post of Israeli Prime Minister in June last year. He is back, having won the recent elections. While missing, Erdogan restored normal relations between Turkey and Israel.

Lately, the IR (international relations) crowd has been speculating on whether Erdogan and Netanyahu will descend back into the anger and insults they so often raged into. But it seems that they are both in good spirits.

Netanyahu must regularly kill Palestinians to stay in power. Erdogan’s bet is to speak harsh words and shout his anger. It works as a treat to relax the masses who are angry at the global silence over Israel’s murderous actions against the Palestinians.

Once he [Erdogan] Used to call me Hitler every three hours, now it’s every six hours, but thank God the trade [between Israel and Turkey] is in place, Netanyahu said in 2020, describing the IR game between him and Erdogan.

It was in 2018 when Erdogan expelled Israel’s ambassador after Netanyahu moved the Israeli capital to Jerusalem. In August this year, Turkey and Israel once again agreed to exchange ambassadors.

In 2002, when Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) won elections in Turkey, Israel was among the AKP’s biggest supporters. It was from 2009 that things turned sour.

At the end of the so-called Arab Spring, which included a series of uprisings and armed rebellions, amid major public tensions between Erdogan and Israel, all threats to Israel in the region were quashed. Erdogan notably served the destruction of Syria.

Currently, the Biden administration is demanding that US proxies refrain from bickering and brawling while the US focuses on China. Fortunately, Israel is in good spirits when it comes to all Arab states in the Middle East, after half a century of nasty bickering.

Meanwhile, Erdogan is putting on a show, mending relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and, to the extent that his decisions don’t bother his fellow ally, Azerbaijan, Armenia.

As Turkey and Israel talk to each other again, many eyes are on the likely future of the planned pipeline from Israel’s natural gas the fields in the eastern Mediterranean. It’s a solved problem. The costs would be high. Again, gasoline prices are currently high. The pipeline would be feasible if it crossed Turkey. However, there is no guarantee that gas prices will remain at their current levels.

The alternative route across the seabed to Cyprus and then Greece is actually not an alternative given the exorbitant costs.

When Israel first found its gas in 2010, the plan put forward was for a pipeline through Turkey. But the plan was cancelled. The Israelis did not want to deal with Erdogan’s whims on top of feasibility issues.

A big part of the bet now is that Israel gets its gas to market after liquefaction. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipped from terminals is all the rage right now.

Still, Turkey would like a slice of the pie. The soap opera surrounding the proposed pipeline likely has some way to go. It’s just hard to imagine Erdogan and Netanyahu beaming with bliss, standing side by side, cutting the ribbon.