Politics
bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: IR crowd awaits next chapter of Erdogan and Bibi
In case you missed it, know that this week brought a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin bibi Netanyahu.
Their Excellencies exchanged their condolences on the recent terrorist attacks in Istanbul and the West Bank.
Netanyahu lost the post of Israeli Prime Minister in June last year. He is back, having won the recent elections. While missing, Erdogan restored normal relations between Turkey and Israel.
Lately, the IR (international relations) crowd has been speculating on whether Erdogan and Netanyahu will descend back into the anger and insults they so often raged into. But it seems that they are both in good spirits.
Netanyahu must regularly kill Palestinians to stay in power. Erdogan’s bet is to speak harsh words and shout his anger. It works as a treat to relax the masses who are angry at the global silence over Israel’s murderous actions against the Palestinians.
Once he [Erdogan] Used to call me Hitler every three hours, now it’s every six hours, but thank God the trade [between Israel and Turkey] is in place, Netanyahu said in 2020, describing the IR game between him and Erdogan.
It was in 2018 when Erdogan expelled Israel’s ambassador after Netanyahu moved the Israeli capital to Jerusalem. In August this year, Turkey and Israel once again agreed to exchange ambassadors.
In 2002, when Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) won elections in Turkey, Israel was among the AKP’s biggest supporters. It was from 2009 that things turned sour.
At the end of the so-called Arab Spring, which included a series of uprisings and armed rebellions, amid major public tensions between Erdogan and Israel, all threats to Israel in the region were quashed. Erdogan notably served the destruction of Syria.
Currently, the Biden administration is demanding that US proxies refrain from bickering and brawling while the US focuses on China. Fortunately, Israel is in good spirits when it comes to all Arab states in the Middle East, after half a century of nasty bickering.
Meanwhile, Erdogan is putting on a show, mending relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and, to the extent that his decisions don’t bother his fellow ally, Azerbaijan, Armenia.
As Turkey and Israel talk to each other again, many eyes are on the likely future of the planned pipeline from Israel’s natural gas the fields in the eastern Mediterranean. It’s a solved problem. The costs would be high. Again, gasoline prices are currently high. The pipeline would be feasible if it crossed Turkey. However, there is no guarantee that gas prices will remain at their current levels.
The alternative route across the seabed to Cyprus and then Greece is actually not an alternative given the exorbitant costs.
When Israel first found its gas in 2010, the plan put forward was for a pipeline through Turkey. But the plan was cancelled. The Israelis did not want to deal with Erdogan’s whims on top of feasibility issues.
A big part of the bet now is that Israel gets its gas to market after liquefaction. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipped from terminals is all the rage right now.
Still, Turkey would like a slice of the pie. The soap opera surrounding the proposed pipeline likely has some way to go. It’s just hard to imagine Erdogan and Netanyahu beaming with bliss, standing side by side, cutting the ribbon.
|
Sources
2/ https://intellinews.com/istanbul-blog-ir-crowd-await-next-chapter-of-erdogan-and-bibi-262814/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: IR crowd awaits next chapter of Erdogan and Bibi
- Carey Mulligan: ‘She Said’ spotlights journalism well done
- ‘Mass exodus’: Employees flee Twitter after Elon Musk’s ultimatum
- Measles outbreak in Franklin County leaves parents wondering
- Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first completely new airport in Arunachals, calling it a boon for trade and connectivity in the northeast
- Hackensack Meridian migrates Epic workloads to Google Cloud
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- The best online clothing stores for men: all budgets, all styles
- Iowa Football: Hawkeye fans now have faith in the Big Ten West title
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Linda McMahon spotted meeting Donald Trump
- Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after controversy over Indian historian – email