Joko Widodo, the host of a complicated G-20 that projects Indonesia to the world | International

Indonesian President Joko Widodo greets his American counterpart Joe Biden during the G-20 meeting in Bali. POOL (via REUTERS)

Indonesia and its President, Joko Widodo, with their rotating presidency of the G-20, have achieved the considerable feat of building consensus between the major Western and Eastern powers at the summit held in Bali in this period of high tension. Se trata de un significant resultado obtentionido por un detachado del sur global no alineado en esta poca marcada por el eje Este/Oeste y un impulso a la proyeccin global de este gigante del sureste asitico, el cuarto pas ms poblado del mundo con casi 280 millions of inhabitants. European diplomatic sources praised the role played by the Indonesian presidency before and after the summit.

Indonesia and Widodo, president since 2014, embody an interesting political model for this global South which is trying to consolidate itself and gain greater weight in the world. The President nicknamed Jokowi has led this nation, achieving considerable economic development, high levels of domestic approval and maintaining a quantum leap in international projection thanks to a G-20 leadership that has proven adept in circumstances that have paid, before the nomination, a strong pessimism.

Widodo was personally involved in the success of the summit months in advance, including visits to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing. There was a time when some called for a boycott of the summit if Russia was not excluded. Ultimately, for multiple reasons, the summit was a success in terms of attendance and led to an agreement that many considered to be at least unlikely. In addition, Indonesia obtained at the summit a pledge from a group of developed countries to mobilize 20,000 million dollars (equivalent amount in euros) in public and private financing to help it decarbonise.

The meeting allowed Indonesia to show remarkable strength in its pace of economic development in these turbulent times and to position itself as an investment receptacle for the industries of the future. In the third quarter of the year, the annual GDP growth rate was 5.7%. Inflation in October reached the same figure, 5.7%, a good result given the double digit levels recorded by many countries. Export invoicing is progressing at a good pace; Palm oil and thermal coal are the main factors, but manufacturing also matters.

In addition, foreign direct investment is experiencing a notable peak, in particular due to funds intended for the processing of raw materials. Indonesia is a mining power, with high levels of production of elements such as nickel, bauxite and significant reserves of cobalt, materials useful for future technologies such as ecological transition. The non-aligned profile of the country represents an asset for attracting investments from the two poles of the West/East confrontation.

Mrs informacin

These data are the result of a long-term dynamic, with growth rates of around 5% for many years, with the exception of the pandemic decline. The Widodo government has accompanied this dynamic with a strong infrastructural dynamic, building highways, bridges and dams at a much higher rate than in the past. Indonesia’s GDP today is similar in size to Spain’s, and projections suggest that over time it will climb.

But, above all, it has facilitated this development by ensuring a high level of political stability, with a dialogical and inclusive reading of the process of democratic consolidation of the country. A significant example of this political ploy is how Widodo resolved the crisis opened in 2019 by Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo, a former general who ran against him in the presidential elections and refused to concede defeat alleging fraud and encouraging protests. He is now Defense Minister of Widodo.

The Indonesian president came to power projecting an image of simplicity, a man of the people who managed to get by without belonging to the elites. But he avoided taking this position to the extreme, without drifting into heartbreaking populist approaches. Given the democratic deterioration in Turkey and Tunisia, Indonesia, the country with the most Muslims in the world, is somehow configured as a possible new model of democracy in the Islamic world.

Freedom House, an organization dedicated to analyzing the democratic health of countries, points out that Indonesia has made impressive democratic progress since the fall of an authoritarian regime in 1998, establishing significant pluralism in politics and the media. Widodo, in power for eight years, is part of this history of progress.

The democratic maturation of the country is however incomplete, and naturally there are questionable elements in the course of the country and in the management of Widodo.

Its critics, for example, accuse the once independent anti-corruption agency of having been weakened by turning its members into civil servants, a fact that Freedom House itself notes with concern, as well as persistent episodes of violence against minorities. Amnesty International denounces an upsurge in attacks against human rights activists in 2021.

The ambitious plan to create ex novo a capital called Nusantara with the intention of decongesting Jakarta and extending economic dynamism beyond Java, the epicenter of this archipelago nation with some 17,000 islands, comes up against many significant difficulties, both from the point of view of infrastructure development and the collection of investments, as well as criticism of a legislative process considered by opponents to be too hasty.

Additionally, other countries like Vietnam seem to be successful in intercepting more investment from companies that want to diversify their manufacturing supply chain by reducing their reliance on China.

But it is clear that Indonesia’s path of progress has been tangible and now Widodo adds a positive international achievement. Stewardship of the G-20 allowed Indonesia to build a network of relationships and experience that could facilitate a leap forward on the world stage from its previous position. It remains to be seen how he will be able to take advantage of it, in the final stretch of Widodo’s mandate which expires in 2024 and which he will not be able to repeat and the uncertain future of the next stage.

