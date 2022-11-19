Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes





In former President Donald Trump’s first extensive response to Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump’s retention of government documents after he left office, Trump dishonestly defended himself by repeating his false and completely debunked claims. about how other past presidents have handled official documents.

Trump, speaking Friday night at a gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence, questioned why there was no investigation into all the other presidents who came before me, including , but not limited to, Republicans George HW Bush and George W. Bush. . He claimed that these former presidents kept documents, and he continued: In one case, they had them in a Chinese restaurant with broken windows. And in another case, they had a Chinese restaurant connected to a bowling alley. This is where the documents were kept. They took documents with them. President Obama took documents.

Facts first: Trump’s claims are, once again, false and they have been debunked by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) itself. As NARA explained in an August statement, Barack Obama did not take the presidential documents that Trump claimed Obama took. Instead, NARA itself moved Obama administration records to a NARA-run facility in the Chicago area, near where the Obama Presidential Library is being built. NARA also explained in a statement in October, after Trump added other former presidents to the baseless narrative, that none of the Bushes took the documents Trump claimed to have taken. Again, it was NARA that took the Bush presidential papers to facilities that NARA operated near the future locations of their presidential libraries.

In other words, there is no equivalence between Trump’s situation in which he allegedly took hundreds of classified documents, along with many other presidential files, to the resort and Mar- a-Lago and the situations, or really non-situations, of its predecessors. .

Trump used Friday’s speech to frame various other criticisms of Garlands’ decision to appoint special counsel, veteran prosecutor Jack Smith. Smith will also oversee a second criminal investigation involving Trump, this one aimed at determining whether anyone unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or with Congress’ certification of Joe Bidens’ victory in college. election on or around January 6, 2021. (Smith will not oversee investigations or prosecutions of individuals who physically violated the Capitol that day.)

Trump’s suggestion that past presidents’ documents were stored insecurely is also wrong.

The facility where George HW Bush’s presidential documents were temporarily stored, in College Station, Texas, was indeed a former bowling alley connected to a former Chinese restaurant. But by the time Bush’s records arrived, the building had been turned by NARA into a professional archival facility with extensive security measures and no more bowling lanes or equipment.

Although Trump has repeatedly claimed or suggested that the College Station facility was unsecured this time he said he broke windows, this account is also unfounded. In its October statement, NARA said all temporary facilities where it stores past presidents’ documents meet strict archival and security standards. NARA said reports that state or imply that these presidential records were in the possession of former presidents or their representatives, after they left office, or that the records were kept in substandard conditions, are false and misleading. .

You don’t have to take NARA’s recent word for it. The Associated Press reported in 1994: Uniformed guards patrol the premises. There are CCTV monitors and sophisticated electronic detectors along the walls and doors. Some printed materials are classified and will remain so for years; it is only open to those with top-secret clearances.

Finally, it is not a revelation that the establishment had a colorful past of restaurant and alley; NARA officials publicly joked about it at the time. It is normal for NARA to lease large buildings that previously served another purpose. The Washington Post reported in 1993: There are no more tracks. No gutters, no pins, no beer. Thanks to a rushed renovation job after last November’s election, there are a few simple desks, a massive, fireproof vault and rows of steel shelves filled with cardboard boxes and wooden crates.

Trump has continued to make these false claims about his predecessors not only despite NARA statements debunking them, but despite extensive fact-checking by mainstream media outlets. He also claimed Obama allegedly took documents from Tuesday’s speech in which he announced his 2024 presidential bid; CNN also fact-checked.

