Politics
Arunachal Donyi Polo Airport Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates first Greenfield Airport in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Donyi Polo Airport News Live: On Saturday November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport, Donyi Polo Airport, at Hollongi of Itanagar, as well as a 600 MW hydropower plant at Kameng in West Kameng District, in a major boost to connectivity and tourism.
BJP can’t fight Delhi’s MCD polls on issues like garbage so they resort to such showmanship, but AAP will win: Manish Sisodia
The court had ordered ED not to disclose this video; it is a violation of court orders: Sisodia on Tihar prison videos
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Shraddha Murder Case
If the country today does not have a strong leader, a government that respects the nation like a mother, such Aftabs will emerge in every city and we will not be able to safeguard our society.
Asia-Pacific leaders endorse statement condemning war in Ukraine, pledge to foster pandemic recovery and prepare for future crises, AP reports
Gujarat poll results will pave way for Modi as prime minister in 2024, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Center Provides Category X CRPF Security to 4 Punjab BJP Leaders
Former Punjab ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar along with former MP Jagdip Singh Nakai, as well as Amarjeet Singh Tikka are among the leaders who have been given the security blanket: Govt Sources.
‘Most’ APEC members condemn war in Ukraine: leaders’ statement
Connectivity and energy infrastructure bring a new dawn of development for the northeast region
PM Modi at the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar
When I laid its first stone in 2019, polls were about to take place. Political commentators have made noise that the airport will not be built and Modi erects a stone due to a poll. Today’s inauguration is a slap in the face.
ATP Finals: Djokovic beats Medvedev in a three-hour thriller
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
It was our dream to have an airport in our state capital, today this dream has come true thanks to the efforts of PM Modi. He gave special guidelines for the construction of this airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Udan brochure during the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal residents thank Prime Minister Modi for the state’s first airport in Itanagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Greenfield’s first airport, Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar which will be inaugurated shortly
Elections 2022 in Gujarat
Gujarat polls are still paving the way for upcoming LS polls in the country. If the elections in Gujarat yield a great result, it will create an ecosystem for the general elections. So, if we want to see PM Modi as PM for the third time, Gujarat people should vote for this target: Assam CM.
France expresses its support for India, Germany, Brazil and Japan as permanent members of the UNSC
Badrinath Dham gates will close for the winter at 3.35pm today
Uttarakhand | The Badrinath Dham gates will be closed for the winter at 3:35 p.m. today. Tomorrow, November 20, Devdolis will leave for Pandukeshwar (Joshimath): Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay to ANI
COP27 extended by one day
The UN climate talks have been extended for a day in a bid to break deadlock on key issues including the mitigation work programme, loss and damage and climate finance. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said COP27 was due to conclude on Friday but was “extended for a day in an attempt to bring the ongoing negotiations to a logical end”.
Lakshmi Bai Inspiration for Her Steadfast Opposition to Colonial Rule: PM Modi
Remembering Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. His courage and monumental contribution to our nation can never be forgotten… https://t.co/pagyqdaKb9
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1668820414000
US Vice President Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi at APEC – White House official
On Saturday, US Vice President Kamala Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said. “The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized during his Nov. 14 meeting with President Xi: We must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” said the manager.
Special counsel investigation ‘will not be a fair investigation’: Trump
FTX lays off three of its top executives – WSJ
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for protection in the US bankruptcy court, has fired some top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a door- word of FTX. Other fired executives include chief engineering officer Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX’s trading arm, Alameda Research, the newspaper said.
Winter session of Parliament from 7 December
The winter session of parliament will be held from December 7 to 29 this year, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. There will be a total of 17 working days during the next winter session.
Prime Minister Shehbaz will appoint new army chief in ‘a day or two’, Pakistani Interior Minister Sanaullah says
Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint a new army chief within “a day or two” as he feels it would not be appropriate to further delay the nomination. Sanaullah shared that Prime Minister Sharif has completed the consultation process on the appointment of the next army chief and an announcement on the successor of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa , will be made in a “day or two,” Geo News reported.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Warns Against Crypto Website Using His Name
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, warned investors on Friday that it has no affiliation with any purported cryptocurrency brokerage website using the Berkshire Hathaway name. The website describes its operator as a Texas-based broker founded in 2020 to give investors “an opportunity to earn completely passive income through investing in cryptocurrency mining.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Kashi Hindu University in Varanasi today. The event will pave the way for the rediscovery of a centuries-old knowledge link and an ancient civilizational link between the North and the South.
Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers
Alphabet Inc’s Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a lecture by an Indian historian who disparaged marginalized groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen. by Reuters. The policy released Thursday is Google’s latest effort to preserve an open culture while addressing divisions that have emerged as its workforce has grown.
India scraps export tax on low-grade iron ore
India scrapped an export tax levied on low-grade iron ore chunks and fines with an iron content of less than 58%, in a notification late Friday, reversing an earlier order from May when it had raised the tax to 50% to curb inflation. In the notification, which takes effect on Saturday, the government also scrapped the export tax on certain steel intermediaries of 15%, also imposed in May.
Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote for Trump’s reinstatement
Reinstate former President Trump
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1668818865000
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud
A federal judge on Friday sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors of her now-defunct blood-testing startup, which was once valued at $9 billion. In San Jose, Calif., U.S. District Judge Edward Davila convicted Holmes, 38, of three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy after a jury convicted her last January following a a three-month trial. The prosecution had recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison, while the defense had urged the judge not to impose any prison sentence.
Mine collapse in J’khand, no casualties reported
A mine subsidence has occurred at the site of a contract mining project in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, about 200 km from the capital Ranchi, officials said on Friday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, they said.
Indian-American Punit Renjen announces retirement as CEO of Deloitte
Indian-American Punit Renjen announced on Friday that he will retire as Deloitte’s global CEO on December 31 and be replaced by Joe Ucuzoglu. “It has truly been an honor and a privilege to lead Deloitte over the past few years,” said Renjen.
John Kerry tested positive for Covid
US climate envoy John Kerry tested positive for COVID-19 during UN climate talks in Egypt, a spokeswoman said late Friday evening, the latest setback for what appeared to be negotiations stalled who were already going into overtime. “He is fully immunized and boosted and has mild symptoms. He is working with his negotiating team and overseas counterparts by phone to ensure a successful COP27,” spokeswoman Whitney Smith wrote in a statement late Friday.
Native American Indian Arrested for $10 Million Crypto Ponzi
Federal law enforcement authorities in the United States on Friday arrested an American Indian, Rathanakishore Giri, in Ohio on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in an investment fraud scheme in the cryptocurrency that has raised at least $10 million from investors. According to court documents, Giri (27) of New Albany allegedly misled investors by fraudulently posing as an expert cryptocurrency trader specializing in Bitcoin derivatives trading.
Voting opens in hotly contested Malaysian elections
Malaysians began voting on Saturday in a hotly contested national election that will determine whether the country’s longest-serving ruling coalition can make a comeback after its electoral defeat four years ago. Political reformers under opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim are aiming for a second victory, but with three main blocs vying for votes, analysts said the outcome is hard to predict and could lead to new alliances if there are any. has a hung Parliament.
