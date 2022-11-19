Will Donald Trump get his Twitter account back? Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, Babylon Bee get theirs back





In his last tweet, Elon Musk reinstated Twitter’s new free speech policy. Twitter’s new policy is freedom of expression, but not freedom of access,” he posted, while emphasizing that negative or hateful tweets would be maximally deboosted and demonetized.” As a result, Twitter will not receive advertisements or other revenue. You won’t find the tweet unless you search for it specifically, which is no different from the rest of the internet,” Musk added.

Responding to the same tweet, the world’s richest man said he had reinstated comedian Kathy Griffins’ Twitter account. However, Musk misspelled his name during the announcement. Griffin responded to the invitation on Instagram after noticing the misspelling. Dear Eilon,” Griffin wrote on Instagram. You screwed up, you fool. I’m going down to my basement of heads. The comedian had previously been suspended for parody posts in which he posed as Musk.

Musk also informed that the Twitter accounts of Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee had also been reinstalled. However, he also misspelled Peterson’s name. In June, Jordan Peterson tweeted about a recent gender transition procedure undergone by an actor who now goes by the name Elliot Page. Later that same day, Peterson was banned from Twitter for allegedly violating their policies against discriminatory behavior.

Babylon Bee, the satirical Christian news site that once claimed Donald Trump had done more for Christianity than Jesus Christ, has had its Twitter account suspended after tweeting Babylon Bees Man of the Year is Rachel Levine. a transgender woman who publicly identifies as such, was the subject of the statement. Musk has now reinstated the Babylon Bees Twitter account.

Trump’s decision has yet to be made.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

However, the decision is pending for Donald Trump, said Elon Musk. Trump’s decision has yet to be made,” he wrote. Twitter permanently suspended the account due to risk of further incitement to violence” shortly after the attack on the United States Capitol in January. 2021.

