Kamala Harris meets Chinese Xi Jinping in Bangkok. Here is what she said

Tensions between the United States and China have exploded especially over Taiwan.

Bangkok:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his in-depth talks with President Joe Biden.

Harris spoke with the Chinese leader as they began a retreat in Bangkok during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit, a White House official said.

The vice president reinforced Biden’s message that “we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting came after the United States said it was seeking China to do more to contain its ally North Korea, which on Friday tested a ballistic missile that U.S. and Japanese officials said was capable of hitting the American continent.

Xi, on just his second trip abroad since the pandemic, met with many foreign leaders in Bangkok and earlier in the week at a G20 summit in Bali.

On Monday, Xi met Biden for three hours at a hotel on the Indonesian resort island, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since they both became president.

Both sides put a positive spin on the meeting, saying they hoped to prevent recent tensions from spiraling out of control and wanted to cooperate on areas such as climate change.

Chinese state media on Saturday quoted Xi as saying his meeting with Biden was “strategic and constructive, and has important guiding significance for China-US relations in the next stage.”

“We hope the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstandings and misjudgments, and jointly promote the return of China-U.S. relations to a healthy and stable path,” Xi added, according to the report.

North Korean missile drama

The Biden-Xi summit and brief meeting with Harris comes ahead of a planned visit to China early next year by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the first by the top US diplomat since 2018.

Harris held crisis talks on Friday over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch with the prime ministers of five US partners – Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – to issue strong condemnation of North Korea.

“We think Beijing has a role to play,” another senior US official accompanying Harris said on Friday.

China should use its influence to persuade North Korea “not to go in this provocative direction, which only destabilizes the region and the world”, the official said.

Tensions between the United States and China have exploded in particular over Taiwan, the autonomous democracy claimed by Beijing.

In August, China conducted major military drills seen as a trial run for an invasion after a solidarity visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line to the White House.

Xi told Biden that support for Taiwan was a red line. Biden then told reporters that the two leaders understood each other’s positions and that he did not expect an “imminent” invasion of Taiwan.

The United States has also pressured China to limit its support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, with US officials cautiously optimistic that Beijing has not sent military supplies.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)