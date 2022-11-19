Xi and Erdogan seek to mend fences internationally









YEARS |

Updated: November 19, 2022

Tel Aviv [Israel]Nov 19 (ANI): The recent G20 summit appears to be an opportunistic platform for Chinese President Xi Jinping as he attempts to mend relations with the United States, Sergio Restelli writes in The Times of Israel.

Since Chinese President Xi assumed the third term in power at the 20th Party Congress, he has been changing his approach to the international community.

Relations between China and the United States whose relations were not on good terms since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, but now Xi is trying to change China’s relations with the ‘America.

During the recent G20 summit, the American president and his Chinese counterpart met. Some analysts said the three-hour dialogue between the Chinese leader and the US president on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia produced a “breakthrough”.

Although the US president, who is a regular off-the-cuff speaker, read his notes purposefully during press statements and used the soothing term “One China” twice, according to The Times of Israel. “The world is big enough for the two countries to grow and prosper together,” tweeted Hua Chunying, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who accompanied Xi during his meeting with Biden, echoing Kissinger’s policy that has shaped relations with the People’s Republic since the thaw in relations. under ex-US President Richard Nixon and former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

The most opportunistic leader of this G20 is not Russian Vladimir Putin, who in his absence could try to send peace antennae to the international community, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The game of the Turkish president is simple, he wanted to be able to do anything and then be able to get by on the international scene. While after a long period of tension he managed to rekindle peaceful relations with Israel, the jury is still out on Turkey’s role in the civil war in some mixed towns.

It is well known that Turkey supports Hamas and other Islamic brotherhood organizations which fiercely oppose the existence of Israel. It is also a fact that Turkey is holding NATO hostage with its veto over the Swedes and Finns joining the transatlantic alliance, according to The Times of Israel.

But the CIA director and his Russian counterpart met in Ankara and Erdogan’s role in keeping migrants in Europe at bay earned him kudos and EU funds despite his blatant respect for human rights. the man and the journalistic freedom that the EU cherishes.

What is worrying is Erdogan’s use of false flag operations to manipulate international opinion and give him carte blanche when it comes to dealing with the Kurds in Turkey and especially in Syria.

Of all the leaders in Bali, Erdogan is the one to watch. He feels invincible and he is desperate, a dangerous combination in an absolute ruler. With Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin the world must worry about Erdogan, his desperation is why the Middle East and the world could soon plunge into another security crisis, according to the Times of Israel report. (ANI)

