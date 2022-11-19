Politics
Kamala Harris has ‘brief’ meeting with Xi Jinping in Bangkok as tensions rise over North Korea
Kamala Harris has ‘brief’ meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangkok as tensions rise over Taiwan and North Korean missile tests
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday
- Harris spoke with the Chinese leader as they began a retreat in Bangkok during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit
- The VP reinforced Biden’s message that ‘we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries’
- She added that she reiterated a message Biden gave to the leader of the Communist Party of China
- “We must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” Harris wrote.
Harris spoke with the Chinese leader as they began a retreat in Bangkok during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit, a White House official said.
The vice president tweeted a photo of herself addressing Xi, with the caption: “Today in Bangkok I greeted President Xi ahead of the APEC leaders’ retirement.”
She added that she reiterated a message Biden had given to the leader of the Communist Party of China: “We must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries.”
The meeting came after the United States said it was seeking China to do more to contain its ally North Korea, which on Friday tested a ballistic missile that U.S. and Japanese officials said was capable of hitting the American continent.
Xi, on just his second trip abroad since the pandemic, met with many foreign leaders in Bangkok and earlier in the week at a G20 summit in Bali.
US Vice President Kamala Harris attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok
President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14
On Monday, Xi met Biden for three hours at a hotel on the Indonesian resort island, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since they both became president.
Both sides put a positive spin on the meeting, saying they hoped to prevent recent tensions from spiraling out of control and wanted to cooperate on areas such as climate change.
Chinese state media on Saturday quoted Xi as saying his meeting with Biden was “strategic and constructive, and has important guiding significance for China-US relations in the next stage.”
“We hope the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstandings and misjudgments, and jointly promote the return of China-U.S. relations to a healthy and stable path,” Xi added, according to the report.
The Biden-Xi summit and brief meeting with Harris comes ahead of a planned visit to China early next year by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the first by the top US diplomat since 2018.
Harris held crisis talks on Friday over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch with the prime ministers of five U.S. partners – Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – to issue strong condemnation of North Korea.
The Biden-Xi summit and brief meeting with Harris comes ahead of a planned visit to China early next year by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the top US diplomat’s first since 2018.
“We think Beijing has a role to play,” another senior US official accompanying Harris said on Friday.
China should use its influence to persuade North Korea “not to go in this provocative direction, which only destabilizes the region and the world”, the official said.
Tensions between the United States and China have skyrocketed, particularly over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing.
In August, China conducted major military drills seen as a trial run for an invasion after a solidarity visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line to the White House.
Xi told Biden that support for Taiwan was a red line. Biden later told reporters that the two leaders understood each other’s positions and that he did not expect an “imminent” invasion of Taiwan.
The United States has also pressured China to limit its support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, with US officials cautiously optimistic that Beijing has not sent military supplies.
