PM Modi, First Greenfield Arunachal Airport, Arunachal Pradesh, ‘Donyi Polo Airport’, Itanagar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport, Donyi Polo Airport, at Holangi in Itanagar. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has developed Donyi Polo Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore. He will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng Hydropower Station in West Kameng District to the nation during the ceremony. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the airport today and fly from there to Varanasi and Gujarat, officials from the state civil aviation department have informed. In 2019, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Greenfield Airport in Hollongi and inaugurated the upgraded Tezu Airport. According to an official statement, the Hollongi terminal was constructed at a cost of around Rs 955 crore with an area of ​​4100 sq.m. It has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour. There is no airport in Arunachal Pradesh, the easternmost state of the country. The nearest facility is at Lilabari Airport, 80 km away in North Lakhimpur district of Assam. There are a few forward airstrips in the state, including Pasighat and Tezu. Airports in five northeastern states, namely Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, saw flights take off for the first time in 75 years. The airport has been developed in an area of ​​over 690 acres, at a cost of over Rs 640 crore. With a 2,300m runway, the airport is suitable for daily operations in all weather conditions. “The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and resource recycling. Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing to 16 the number number of airports in the North East region. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the North East. Within eight years, the Modi government built seven airports in the North East” , says the official press release. Flights from Hollongi, which is about 15 km from Itanagar, to Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily except Wednesday. A weekly flight service linking Hollongi with Kolkata on Wednesdays will start on December 3, IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer, Sanjay Kumar, said recently. This is in line with the carrier’s vision to improve connectivity in the North East and the flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers who are constantly looking for new affordable flight options to access destinations. known for their tourist attractions, he said. Apart from IndiGo, Akasha and Flybig airlines have also expressed interest in starting flight services from Donyi Polo airport, AAI chief executive Dilip Kumar Sajnani said. Flybig and Indigo have contacted the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and expressed their interest in starting the flight services. The AAI hopes to embark them to start the operation, he said recently. (With contributions from agencies)

