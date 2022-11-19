Invited by FIFA, will Jokowi watch the 2022 World Cup?





Doha – RI President Joko Widodo invite by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to look at World Cup 2022. Jokowi will be present. The invitation was forwarded directly by Infantino in Indonesia. The Kanjuruhan tragedy brought Infantino to Indonesia for direct observation. Infantino was greeted directly by Jokowi. Meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta on October 18, 2022. Infantino invited Jokowi to attend the 2022 World Cup during the meeting. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT So far, nothing has confirmed if Jokowi will participate in Qatar. However, the Indonesian ambassador to Qatar, Ridwan Hassan, pointed out that his party had confirmed to the Qatari government FIFA’s invitation for Jokowi. “Qatar, through its various institutions, is basically the same. It’s just a way of sharing, and there are no duplicate invitations. So an invitation from FIFA is an invitation from Qatar. It’s not a matter for debate. I asked, it’s not a problem,” Ridwan told Wisma Duta reporter in Doha. Moreover, Ridwan hoped that Jokowi would come to Qatar. Jokowi’s visit to Qatar will greatly help the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Qatar. “I hope Mr. President wants to come here. And of course it will be full of activity, not just observation. But it’s still a process. I can’t give a confirmed answer yet,” he said. said Ridwan. “Because the information about the invitation has been widely circulated. But God willing, it will be fulfilled. That’s great because we are very interested in encouraging the president to come here.” “Why? Because our first president came here in 2015, it’s been seven years. For relations between countries, it’s been a long time. And don’t forget, our president’s answer came back twice,” he said. -he adds. The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. The opening game will pit Qatar against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor next Sunday. While the final will take place on December 18, 2022, coinciding with Qatar’s independence day. Watch the video “Jokowi visits Malioboro, welcomes residents and distributes envelopes“

