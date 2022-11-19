Praise and request for help from President Joko Widodo to Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah – Enlightenment Viral

SURAKARTA, KLIKMU CO– President Joko Widodo expressed his highest appreciation for Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah.

The award was presented by the President due to the extraordinary role played by Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah in the management of Covid-19 over the past 3 years.

“I am happy to feel honored to be able to attend the Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah Congresses. Thank God Iriana and I were able to keep in touch with all ladies and gentlemen,” the President said in his address at the opening of the 48th Muktamar Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah at Manahan Stadium, Solo on Saturday November 19, 2022.

Jokowi passed on, after being abroad for 4 days, he went straight to Bali for 3 days.

Two days ago in Bangkok.

“Last night I was in Bangkok (Thailand)..Arrived in Solo city at 11pm. I should have attended the Apex summit until it was over, but with my respect, my respect for the invitation from Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah, I returned home early leaving other Heads of State so that I could meet all of you, Ladies and Gentlemen,” the President said.

The President thanked Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah for being very active in helping the government deal with Covid-19 over the past 3 years.

Muhammadiyah has 120 PKU hospitals, 235 health clinics which are actively carrying out treatment and vaccinations during the pandemic.

So much so that Indonesia has managed to become one of the countries in the world capable of dealing with Covid faster than many other countries in the world.

Meanwhile, the government injected the third most Covid-19 vaccine in the world.

With a total of more than 440 million doses of vaccines. This success is an important foundation in the choice of the national economy

“The pandemic is not over, new problems are coming, the war in Ukraine which has damaged global supply chains. Food prices have risen, electricity prices have risen sharply.

However, according to the president, in the midst of tough and tough global challenges, economic elections can be handled properly.

This can be seen in the inflation which reached 4.7, which is well below that of many countries in the world.

Economic growth reached 5.7% and trade increased by 57%.

“We are not only flagging raw materials for domestic industry downstream. We are also trying to elevate the class of MSMEs that have digitization stages,” the president said.

Jokowi said the government is also trying to improve capacity in the world of education to be able to compete globally.

This, according to the President, is where the role of Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah is really needed as Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah has 170 higher education institutions, 1364 high schools, 1826 middle schools, 2917 elementary schools, 22,233 kindergartens preschoolers and 441 Islamic boarding schools.

“Muhammadiyah-owned educational institutions are expected to play a central role in furthering the spread of progressive Islam, full of values ​​of tolerance, upholding unity, upholding brotherhood and peace in accordance to Islamic teachings as a blessing to all of nature,” the president explained.

“I hope that the help of ladies and gentlemen, besides habluminallah and habluminanas, should also be reinforced by habluminalalam which emphasizes the importance of preserving nature and preserving the environment,” the president said.

By working together, the president believes Indonesia can make progress in a dark world.

With the support of the extended Muhammadiyah Aisyiyah family, Indonesia can become a bright spot in the midst of a dark world, Indonesia is like the sun that illuminates the world, the president said.

May Allah swt bless the nation of Indonesia. Good congress, said the President. ***