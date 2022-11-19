PM Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birthday | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birthday. Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917 in Allahabad, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. She died on October 31, 1984. Indira Gandhi was an Indian politician who was a key figure in the Indian National Congress. She was elected our nation’s third Prime Minister in 1966, and she was also India’s first and, to date, only female Prime Minister. At the start of her first term as prime minister, she was widely criticized by the media and the opposition for being a “Goongi goodiya” to the Congress party bosses who had orchestrated her election and then tried to coerce her.

Tributes to our former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

“India is Indira and Indira is India”

Gandhi’s first eleven years as prime minister saw her transform from a puppet of Congress party leaders into a strong leader with a firm resolve to divide the party over its political positions or go to war with Pakistan to help Bangladesh in its liberation war in 1971. She was such a dominant figure in Indian politics by the end of 1977 that Congress party chairman DK Barooah coined the phrase “India is Indira and Indira is India”. Morarji Desai was appointed deputy prime minister and finance minister in Gandhi’s government.

Indira Gandhi: daughter and key assistant of Jawaharlal Nehru

Gandhi was the daughter of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. She was India’s second longest-serving prime minister after her father, serving from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until his assassination in October 1984. From 1947 to 1964, Gandhi was considered the key aide to Nehru and accompanied him on many strangers. trips. In 1959, she was elected president of the Indian National Congress. After her father’s death in 1964, she was appointed to the Rajya Sabha (upper house) and joined the cabinet of Lal Bahadur Shastri as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Congressman Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister #IndiraGandhi on his birthday today during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photos: AICC) pic.twitter.com/56Wd1qAs8O ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

In the Congress Party’s parliamentary leadership election held in early 1966 (after Shastri’s death), she defeated her rival Morarji Desai to become leader, and thus succeeded Shastri as Prime Minister of the India after his death. Indira Nehru was given the name Indira Gandhi. His father, Jawaharlal Nehru, was a key figure in the Indian independence movement from British rule, serving as the first Prime Minister of the Dominion (and later Republic) of India . She was the only child (her younger brother died when he was young) and grew up at Anand Bhavan, a large family estate in Allahabad, with her mother, Kamala Nehru.

A lonely childhood

His childhood was lonely and unhappy. Her father was often away, leading political activities or incarcerated, while her mother was at home. The mother was often bedridden due to illness and died of tuberculosis at a young age. She only communicated with her father by letter.

Follower of Mahatma Gandhi

During Mahatma Gandhi’s fast in 1924, young Indira was with him. Indira, dressed in khadi, is shown following Gandhi’s plea for all Indians to wear khadi instead of British-made textiles.

The political career of Indira Gandhi

Garibi Hatao (Eradicate poverty) was Gandhi’s resonant theme for his 1971 political campaign. Garibi Hatao slogan and accompanying poverty alleviation programs aimed to give Gandhi independent national support based on the rural and urban poor. This would allow him to avoid the dominant rural castes in state and local government, as well as the urban commercial class. The previously voiceless poor, for their part, would finally gain political worth and political clout. Garibi Hatao’s programs, although executed locally, were funded and developed by the central government in New Delhi. In response to the combined opposition alliance’s use of the two-word manifesto “Indira Hatao”, the slogan was created (Remove Indira).

