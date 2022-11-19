Nawaz wants a yes-man like COAS, says Imran





PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted to appoint someone to head the military who would help advance the exiled leader’s political agenda, listing his disqualification at the top of the list.

“[PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif wants to bring in an army chief, who would disqualify me [from politics]“, he added during an informal conversation with seasoned journalists.

He said the current government’s planned amendments to the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 would be challenged in the higher judiciary.

The head of the PTI reiterated that the government wanted to introduce changes in the army law for its “own benefit”.

The government is apparently considering changes to the AAP that would empower the prime minister to shortlist any candidate through notification, instead of enduring a complicated process.

Imran further claimed that the PML-N led government wanted to put the army on an equal footing with the Punjab police.

He added that the chief of staff of the army (COAS) should be appointed in the same way as the head of the judiciary.

Commenting on his condition in connection with the gunshot wounds he suffered during his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi walk’ in Wazirabad in Punjab on November 3, the PTI chief said his doctors would examine him on Saturday (today ).

“After that, I will personally lead the long march from Rawalpindi,” he added. Imran added that the brutality of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif was in front of everyone.

Speaking about the Toshakhana case, the head of the PTI said he was given the opportunity to plead his case in court.

He added that he would also move the UK and US courts against a local private news channel.

The former Prime Minister has argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was under the control of some ‘powerful institutions’ in his place when he was Prime Minister.

Imran refuted reports that he met COAS Qamar in Lahore.

He added that President Arif Alvi had met with the army chief instead and that the agenda for this gathering was quick and transparent elections.

During the attack on him in Wazirabad, the ousted prime minister said the main suspect in the case was brought before a court 14 days after the incident.

The head of the PTI feared that the evidence in the case had been wasted during this time.

He said the PML-Q was his party’s ally and the main obstacle to registering the Wazirabad attack was the Punjab IGP.

Imran claimed that he tried to stop rigging the elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs), but Nawaz, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as well as “managers were on the same page on preventing that from happening.

The PTI leader said he would only become prime minister if given “full powers”.

He added that it was impossible for the responsibility to lie with one person when the people with real powers were others.

He also ruled out that negotiations are underway with anyone.

Speaking later to participants of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ in Gujar Khan via video link, Imran said today that he witnessed an enlightened nation, which understood the real reasons for organizing the rally .

He added that the main purpose of the march was to ensure that justice is done for the people.

The PTI leader claimed that the current government has overcharged the people with high prices on the orders of their “masters”.

He added that sovereign nations make their own decisions.

Imran said many Pakistanis, disappointed with what was happening in the country, had gone abroad in search of a better future.

The leader of the PTI announced that the quest for “true” independence would continue even after the elections.

Imran said if India could buy cheap oil from Russia, Pakistan should do so too.

“Decisions should be made by representatives of the country and not by a superpower,” he added.

The PTI leader further maintained that Nawaz could not decide the next elections as he was aware that his party would lose.

He claimed that how could a person, whose life and death had nothing to do with the country, make major decisions about it.

“Is it [Nawaz] authorized to select the next army chief,” he asked.

Imran repeated that Nawaz wanted an army leader, who would disqualify him from politics.

“Nawaz cannot play with a neutral referee,” he added.

Separately during an interview with National Public Radio, the PTI president was asked whether or not he thought he would be able to work with the military if he returned to power, particularly in light of his recent allegations that a senior official was plotting to kill him. .

“Well, you know, the military has its good and bad sides…I think the military recognizes that. I think members of the military make mistakes,” he replied.

Asked whether or not it was in the country’s interest to hold protests, Imran said that while the government waited until next year to announce elections, his party was only going from strength to strength.

“We are earning [the] lack of economic performance but the country is sinking. My only concern is that [in] the year left, the country could well be pushed to the point where everything could spiral out of control [and it would] impossible to remove it,” he added.

(With the contribution of the agencies)

