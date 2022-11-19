Michael Bloomberg apologizes for Boris Johnson’s statement criticizing China





Businessman and former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg was forced to apologize at a major trade event in Singapore for statements by his friend and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticizing China. Johnson was invited as a guest speaker at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, which was held earlier this week. During his speech, Johnson described China as a coercive autocracy, much to the dismay of the assembled Asian businessmen and diplomats. Since Johnson was invited by Bloomberg to the forum, the latter has had to bear the brunt of attendees feeling insulted and offended by the Conservative leader’s remarks. Bloomberg clarified that the statements made by Johnson were his thoughts and thoughts alone, before adding, to those of you who were upset and concerned by what the speaker said, you have my apologies. According to the version released by Johnson’s spokesperson, the former prime minister in his speech said: Let’s look at Russia and China. The two former communist tyrannies in which power was again concentrated in the hands of a single government.” “Two monocultural states traditionally hostile to immigration and becoming increasingly nationalistic in their attitudes.” Johnson added that as two permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia have allowed each other to “show a frank disregard for the international rule of law, and two countries which, the last year, demonstrated the immense limits of their political systems by the disastrous mistakes they made. This is not the first time that Johnson has targeted China. Last week, when the Tory leader was in New Delhi for a program, he toed a similar line. Johnson said democracies such as India and the UK had rebounded from the pandemic, but autocracies and closed societies such as China were still struggling with the pandemic. When the leader of a coercive autocracy embarks on a disastrous policy in which his ego is fatally committed, there is nothing and no one who can stop him. And that’s why democracy is important. (With agency contributions)

