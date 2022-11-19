White House – Kashmir Reader





Washington: India played a vital role in brokering the G20 Bali Declaration which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that “the present era should not be one of war”, the White House said. The G20’s Bali statement on Wednesday acknowledged differences between members over the Russia-Ukraine war, but stressed that it was essential to respect international law, including the protection of civilians caught up in conflict. Members of the grouping made it clear that they were against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons and sought a “peaceful resolution of disputes”. “Today’s era must not be one of war,” the statement said, echoing a remark made by Prime Minister Modi during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit in the SCO in September. “India played a vital role in brokering the summit declaration. Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that today’s era must not be one of war,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her press briefing on Friday. daily Press. “Among other priorities discussed, we have a way forward to address current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy,” she said. US President Joe Biden returned from Indonesia on Thursday after attending the G20 summit in Bali. India takes over the presidency of the G20 in December, which all its members and the international community believe would be a milestone in the grouping’s history. “Prime Minister Modi’s relationship has been key to this outcome, and we look forward to supporting India’s G-20 Presidency next year. We look forward to this next meeting,” said Jean-Pierre. She said Biden spoke with Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the summit. The G20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. . Collectively, the G20 represents 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation. PTI Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

E-mail

To print Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirreader.com/2022/11/19/india-played-essential-role-in-negotiating-g20-declaration-white-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos