Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three states today and inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh airport





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three states – Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on Saturday.

Modi started his busy schedule with a visit to Arunachal Pradesh in the morning, where he inaugurated the state’s first airport, some 25 km from the capital Itanagar. Located in Hollongi, Donyi Polo Airport is expected to boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the state. The airport was developed at a cost of Rs 640 crore and will start operating commercial flights on November 28. The inauguration of this airport is a strong response to those who claimed that the foundation stone for the project was laid due to the upcoming elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi said at the inauguration. He said development cannot be tied to politics and elections. READ ALSO : Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for Donyi Polo Airport ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi also dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydroelectric Power Station to the nation. The government has developed the Kameng Hydropower Project at a cost of over Rs 8,450 crore. The plant covers an area of ​​more than 80 km in West Kameng district. Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is a state MP, and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu were present at the inauguration event. From Arunachal Pradesh, Modi will fly to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will mark the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The program will reflect the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Two major academic institutions – IIT and BHU – are implementing the program which will be attended by over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu. In the evening, Prime Minister Modi will travel to his home state of Gujarat to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. He will address a campaign rally in Valsad today evening and spend the night there. The two-phase elections in Gujarat will take place on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Modi is expected to visit the famous Somnath temple around 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. He is due to address four gatherings in Saurashtra region in Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad on Sunday. He will be calling at the Raj Bhawan in Ahmedabad that day.

(Edited by : Sudarsana Mani )

