harris: Vice President Kamala Harris has a brief meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping





US Vice President Kamala Harris held brief talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in a further step towards keeping lines of communication open between the two largest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks on Saturday as they headed for a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi during a meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the United States needed to keep the lines of communication open to “manage responsibly competition between our countries”.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity so he could speak to the media. Relations between Washington and Beijing have suffered from friction over trade and technology, China’s claims to the separately governed island of Taiwan, the pandemic and China’s handling of Hong Kong, human rights and other questions. On Friday, Harris touted the United States as a reliable economic partner, telling an APEC sideline trade conference: “The United States is here to stay.” Harris told leaders at the APEC summit that the United States was a “proud Pacific power” and had “a vital interest in promoting an open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient region.” After learning that North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters, Harris called an emergency meeting of leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada during which she called the missile test a “brazen violation”. several UN security resolutions. » “It destabilizes security in the region and unnecessarily raises tensions,” she said. “We strongly condemn these actions and again call on North Korea to end further unlawful and destabilizing acts,” Harris said. “On behalf of the United States, I reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances.” His remarks at the expanded APEC forum capped a week of high-level U.S. outreach to Asia as Washington seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the region, with President Joe Biden pushing the message of US engagement in the region at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Cambodia and the G20 Summit in Indonesia. Many Asian countries began to question America’s commitment to Asia after former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which had been the centerpiece of the “pivot of former President Barack Obama to Asia. The Biden administration has sought to regain trust and capitalize on growing questions about the conditions attached to investments in China’s regional infrastructure that critics have dubbed Beijing’s “debt trap” diplomacy. Biden and Harris also highlighted Washington’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, launched earlier this year.



