Jokowi hopes G20 spirit of cooperation will continue at APEC summit





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Indonesian government hopes that the spirit of cooperation in the series of meetings of the Indonesian G20 Presidency can continue at the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand. “APEC must be part of efforts to accelerate economic recovery in the Asia-Pacific region,” President Jokowi said in his introductory speech during a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 18, 2022. In a statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat received Friday in Jakarta, Jokowi discussed three main issues with Ardern, namely strengthening economic cooperation, collaboration in energy transition and strengthening cooperation in the Pacific region. “We need to encourage market access for trade between the two countries [Indonesia and New Zealand]especially in agricultural raw materials, minerals, iron and steel and plastics, as well as cooperation in agriculture and halal certification,” Jokowi said. In the area of ​​energy transition cooperation, Jokowi said Indonesia continues to strengthen energy transition efforts using new and renewable energy. “I invite New Zealand companies to invest in the development of geothermal energy in Indonesia,” he added. Meanwhile, in the area of ​​regional cooperation, Indonesia is committed to promoting development cooperation in the Pacific region. Thus, in 2023, Indonesia will encourage the attachment of the Pacific countries to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). “I want New Zealand to be able to become a bridge connecting the ASEAN-Pacific partnership in the Indo-Pacific region,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, Ardern expressed his gratitude to Indonesia for holding the G20 chairmanship and congratulated Indonesia on its ASEAN 2023 by becoming the chairman. “New Zealand is ready to support Indonesia’s chairmanship of ASEAN next year,” Ardern said. BETWEEN IMAGES OF LASAHIDO Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1658538/jokowi-hopes-g20-cooperation-spirit-continues-at-the-apec-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos