PM Modi will inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport today; all you need to know

35 seconds ago

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport, Donyi Polo Airport, at Holangi in Itanagar.

In 2019, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of Greenfield Airport in Hollongi and inaugurated the modernized Tezu Airport.

Here’s everything you need to know

According to an official press release, the Hollongi terminal was built at an approximate cost of 955 crore with an area of ​​4100 sqm and has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour.

The airport which is Greenfield’s first airport in Arunachal Pradesh has been developed in an area of ​​over 690 acres at a cost of over 640 crore.

Donyi Polo Airport (Image: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)

With a 2,300m runway, the airport is suitable for daily operations in all weather conditions.

“The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and resource recycling. Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing to 16 the number number of airports in the North East region. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the North East. Within eight years, the Modi government built seven airports in the North East” , says the official press release.

Donyi Polo Airport (Image: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)

“Aircraft movements in the North East have also seen a 113% increase since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022,” the statement added.

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence for the Sun (“Donyi”) and Moon (“Polo”).

It will be the first airport in Arunachal Pradesh with a 2,300 meter runway, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

Donyi Polo airport departure gates (Image: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)

Earlier on October 18, Indigo Airlines successfully landed its plane at the newly constructed airport.

Airports in five northeastern states, namely Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, saw flights take off for the first time in 75 years.

Meanwhile, the Center in March this year granted ‘in principle’ approval for the establishment of 21 Greenfield airports across the country, namely Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra, Bijapur , Hassan, Kalaburagi and Shimoga in Karnataka. , Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Jewar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Pondicherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also launched the Regional Connectivity Program (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) in October 2016 to boost regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable for the masses.

(With ANI entries)

