Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris call for open channels at latest US-China meeting





BANGKOK (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at containing tensions.

Harris and Xi met at a Asia-Pacific Summit in Bangkok where another American rival, Russia, saw itself isolated, without the presence of a senior leader and a published statement showing broad condemnation of its war in ukraine .

Speaking to Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Harris reinforced Biden’s message that “we need to keep the lines of communication open to responsibly manage competition between our countries.” said a White House official.

On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since they each became president.

Chinese state media quoted Xi as telling Harris that his meeting with Biden was “strategic and constructive, and had significant guiding significance for China-US relations to the next step”.

“We hope the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstandings and misjudgments, and jointly promote the return of China-U.S. relations to a healthy and stable path,” Xi added. is only on his second trip abroad since the pandemic.

Both U.S. and Chinese officials have put a positive spin on the renewed diplomacy, while refraining from predicting a substantial resolution to the issues that divide them – notably Taiwan, Beijing’s claimed self-governing democracy.

Xi and Biden have agreed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China early next year, the first visit by a senior US diplomat since 2018.

Blinken told reporters in Bangkok that the contacts were aimed at ensuring competition “does not escalate into conflict” and looking at areas of cooperation on global challenges such as climate change.

The United States said it was also seeking China to do more to contain its ally North Korea, which on Friday tested a ballistic missile that U.S. and Japanese officials said was likely capable of hitting the mainland. American.

China should use its influence to persuade North Korea “not to go in this provocative direction, which only destabilizes the region and the world,” said a US official traveling with Harris.

If relations remain unchanged, Xi could see Biden a year from now when the United States hosts the APEC summit in San Francisco.

Xi last visited the United States in 2017, meeting then President Donald Trump at his Florida estate, but relations between the two countries subsequently deteriorated sharply over trade, Taiwan, rights of man and Covid-19.

APEC, which includes 21 economies, focuses on trade rather than political issues. But after US insistence, APEC followed the formula of this week’s G20 summit to address the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a member of both organisations.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” reads a joint APEC statement.

“There were other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions.”

The United States has been cautiously optimistic about China distancing itself from its nominal ally, Russia, including rejecting requests to send military supplies.

While engaging Xi, the US vowed to avoid Russian President Vladimir Cheese fries who skipped this week’s Asian summits and is virtually certain not to receive an invite to San Francisco.

Harris, from the San Francisco Bay Area, told leaders in Bangkok that the United States would focus next year’s summit on raising climate ambitions.

She asked leaders to prepare new targets in time for the 2023 summit on reducing emissions from the power sector, in hopes of delivering on the longer-term commitments of most APEC members. on carbon zeroing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/xi-jinping-kamala-harris-call-for-open-channels-in-latest-us-china-meeting/articleshow/95621245.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos